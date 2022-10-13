Read full article on original website
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Matt Murray (groin) placed on injured reserve
Murray will now miss a minimum of four weeks after suffering the groin injury during the team’s morning skate ahead of a Saturday night home matchup against the Ottawa Senators. Ilya Samsonov immediately becomes a must-own option for fantasy owners with 2021-22 late-season darling Erik Kallgren recalled to backup Samsonov with Murray on the shelf.
Christian McCaffrey: Panthers reportedly listening to trade inquiries
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly listening to and considering trade inquiries from various teams about star running back Christian McCaffrey. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The Panthers, after firing HC Matt Rhule, are now in rebuilding mode and are trying to focus on building for the future. This may include trading veteran players who have been staple players in Carolina, including McCaffrey. The team is listening to offers for the star running back, and although it would take a lot to get him, they are not opposed to trading him for the right price. It would be hard to say for sure whether or not a trade would increase his fantasy value, as that would be heavily dependent on where he lands and for what price.
Samuel Girard finds the net on Monday
Samuel Girard netted the second of six goals the Avalanche hung on the Minnesota Wild in their early-week victory. He finished the game with a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating, two PIMs, four shots and two hits. Fantasy Impact:. Girard was the beneficiary of a defensive pinch while Minnesota...
Marquise Brown injury potentially season-ending
Arizona WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's foot injury is considered to be potentially season-ending. He will undergo further testing today to determine severity. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. If the injury ends Brown's season, it will be a significant blow to fantasy managers who roster him, given his Top 10...
Kyle Pitts scores first touchdown of the season in Week 6
Pitts returned to action after being sidelined in Week 5 with a hamstring issue, and found the end zone for the first time this season. However, he was held to merely 19 yards for the third time in five weeks. While the Falcons were in control of the game essentially the entire afternoon, resulting in a run-heavy approach, the team's passing volume continues to be highly underwhelming through the first third of the year. Fantasy owners can only hope for positive regression. Pitts will look to break out in Cincinnati for Week 7.
Week 6 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Cowboys at Eagles) PREMIUM
The undefeated Eagles are hosting the rolling Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas has won four games in a row since losing their opener, but the Eagles are the more well-rounded team. So, the Eagles are significant favorites, reflected in the following player suggestions. Check out all of our weekly...
Dennis Schroder (thumb) out three-to-four weeks to start season
This injury for Schroder popped up last week, causing some uncertainty for the beginning of the season. Now we know that the Lakers will be without the guard for about the first month of the season, which subtracts an option from a crowded group of guards. The Lakers have yet to announce their starting lineup, but with Schroder out, Kendrick Nunn should have a more clear role while Austin Reaves will likely see solid playing time as well.
Carson Wentz (hand) could be out 4-6 weeks
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, QB Carson Wentz could miss 4-6 weeks of time and may be added to the injured reserve list. He is currently receiving further evaluation on his hand. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Wentz fractured his ring finger on his throwing hand in Week...
FOX 17 News announces schedule changes due to NLCS game
Nassir Little agrees to extension with Trailblazers
Little offers fantasy owners little more than being used as a depth piece in a revamped Portland rotation for the 2022-23 season while continuing to recover from the torn labrum suffered last January. After finishing the 2021-22 season averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game with a less than desirable usage rate of 15.5%, you can do much better than Little.
Yahoo NBA DFS Lineup of the Day: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Jaylen Brown (10/18)
Building the best DFS lineups for Cash and GPP contests is all about identifying the best ways to utilize your available budget by comparing projections to prices. Luckily, FantasyPros offers a complete suite of DFS tools, including DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and more. Below is today’s Yahoo...
Elijah Moore blanked in Week 6 win
Moore absolutely disappeared in Week 6 and failed to even receive a single target from Zach Wilson. To be fair, Wilson only attempted 18 passes but this is the exclamation point on Elijah Moore’s fantasy fall from grace. One week after a season-low one reception on a season-low tying four targets, Moore delivered a fantasy goose egg where even if your league gives points for targets, he still delivered a zero. It’s hard to say you can safely cut Moore with all of his fantasy potential but at best he should have been on your bench for a few weeks now. He is as risky as it gets as far as the Jets’ fantasy players go right now.
Braxton Berrios scores again in Week 6 win
Braxton Berrios caught his only target for eight yards and rushed once for 20 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 27-10 win against the Packers in Week 6. Berrios only has six offensive touches in the last three weeks but scored his third touchdown in that span (two rushing, one passing). Berrios scored from 20 yards out on a second half reverse, his second rushing touchdown on two carries in the last two weeks. Berrios doesn’t see the volume to warrant starting outside of the deepest (14-to-16 teams) of fantasy leagues. He is best used as a low-cost flier in GPP DFS tourneys.
