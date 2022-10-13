Read full article on original website
Roberta Sue Clark, 72, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Memorials: Davis Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri.
Phillip A. Beckman, 70, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Phillip Beckman Memorial Fund for Phillip's grandchildren. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Mary Jane DeLong, 82, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Mary Jane passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Nina McCall, age 98 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ October 18, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Nina's name. Nina passed away late Saturday evening at CHI in Corning. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
KMAland XC (10/17): Platte Valley, Mound City, Wray, Blay win 275 titles
(Maryville) -- The Platte Valley girls and Mound City boys won 275 Conference championships on Monday in KMAland cross country action. Platte Valley had the top three finishers and scored 19 points, led by individual champion Mya Wray, who ran a 19:35.1. Andrea and Allison Riley were next with times of 21:19.5 and 21:39.6. Jayla Irvine of East Atchison was fourth with a 21:53.5, and Emalee Langford of Platte Valley finished fifth with a time of 22:45.5.
Glenwood trail project receives Iowa DOT grant
(Glenwood) -- A trail project in Glenwood has received a significant financial boost to the tune of a $200,000 state grant. The Glenwood Trails Project, a nearly three-mile portion and trailhead of the larger Mills County Trails initiative, is one of eight recipients across the state through the Iowa Department of Transportation's Recreational Trails Program, receiving a combined $2.7 million. Mills County Trails Board Executive Committee President Shawn Koehler tells KMA News that it's taken several applications to obtain the coveted grant and is a significant financial boost to the $1.2 million already raised. Particularly given the uncertainty in the trail-building market.
Janice (Garrett) Johansen, 74 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Bartlett Community Church, 2370 Waubonsie Avenue, Thurman, Iowa. Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Glenwood Police Department. Cemetery:Private Interment in the Tabor Cemetery, Tabor, Iowa. Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Nodaway Valley (MO) carrying confidence into regular-season finale
(Burlington Junction) -- After an 0-4 start, the Nodaway Valley football team has found a rhythm and appears to be peaking at the right time. The Thunder notched their third win in as many tries last week with a 50-12 defeat of Southwest Livingston behind a dominant defense. "They didn't...
Sherry L. Carmichael, 56, Pickering, MO
Visitation Location:At the funeral home. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 20, 2022. Memorials:in Sherry’s name to the Pickering Community Center, 402 E 5th St, Pickering, MO 64476. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO. Notes:Sherry passed away unexpectedly at the Mosaic Medical Ctr ER, Maryville,...
Steven H. Bolt, Sr, 66, of Essex, Iowa
New Beginnings Church - 705 6th Ave, Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the family. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. CemeteryOak Hill Cemetery - Clearmont, Missouri. Notes:Steve passed away on Saturday morning, October 15,...
Gaylord Wilkinson, 74, of Corning, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Evelyn Pontious, 90 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Evelyn passed away on Sunday evening, October 16th at Azria Health Care Center in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Lincoln woman hurt in Atchison County wreck
(Lincoln) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 2 miles north of Rock Port. Authorities say a 2007 Ford Escape driven by 29-year-old Kristen Kalbfleisch of Lincoln and a 2019 Mack Truck Anthem driven by 43-year-old Harjinder Sangha of Surrey, British Columbia were both southbound on I-29 when Kalbfleisch's vehicle began slowing for traffic. The front bumper of Sangha's vehicle struck the rear bumper of Kalbfleisch's vehicle, which skidded and exited the east side of the roadway. Kalbfleisch's vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its passenger side facing southeast.
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/17): Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison, CAM move up
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison and CAM are moving up while Tri-Center and LeMars are into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
Red Oak hopeful to finish season on positive note
(Red Oak) -- A rollercoaster season for Red Oak football concludes on Friday. Coach Michael Nordeen hopes it ends on a strong note. The Tigers (4-4) suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Friday night with a 52-7 loss to Clarinda behind a remarkable performance from Clarinda running back Tadyn Brown, who collected Agrivision Equipment Group Player of the Night after rushing for 300 yards and seven touchdowns.
Red Oak council hears presentations on broadband efforts, offerings
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials and area providers are in a tight bind to find ways to bring efficient yet affordable fiber optic broadband access to the community. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard presentations from the Montgomery County Development Corporation's Broadband Committee, Mediacom, and Farmers Mutual Telephone Company. Speaking as a representative for the MCDC committee, Jason Orme says residential broadband access has been a topic of discussion in Red Oak for nearly 20 years. However, Orme says the current scenario with local providers giving fiber access to most businesses in town has reduced the desire for outside investors to front the costs of installing the necessary infrastructure for fiber to the home.
Clarinda keeps season alive in thriller, notches elusive win over Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- Clarinda thrillingly found a way on Monday night to extend their season and record their first win over Red Oak in 3,691 days. The Cardinals (16-15) used some senior leadership, burgeoning talent and a little grit to beat Red Oak in a five-set (21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12) instant classic Class 3A regional action Monday night.
Meet the Candidates: Pat Shipley
(Nodaway) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race in the Iowa House's 17th district, covering the southeast portion of Page County, all of Taylor, Ringgold and Adams counties and a portion of Union County. Today's report features the Democratic candidate, Pat Shipley.
