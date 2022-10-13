Read full article on original website
Related
Parents, lawmakers seek to end costly school textbook fees for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — As students return from fall break around central Indiana, many families are raising concerns over covering the cost of textbooks for their kids. "It is a huge chunk of change. It's one of the biggest single bills that we pay in a year, and I think that's true for a lot of middle-class families," said Rachel Burke, the president of the Indiana PTA.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle
In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
indianapublicradio.org
What do Hoosiers need to know about Indiana’s taxation of student loan forgiveness?
Indiana is one of four states that taxes student loan forgiveness. This will include President Joe Biden’s recent one-time cancellation of student loan debt for eligible borrowers. Officials in Indiana are urging borrowers to be cognizant of any taxes on their payments. Andy Nielsen is a senior policy analyst...
Northwest Indiana school district says signs with certain social justice messages must come down
ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) --Signs with messages such as, "Science is real," "Black Lives Matter," and "Love is love," are coming down in a Northwest Indiana school district.Parents took issue with a poster that showed all of those messages under a header of "In this classroom, we believe…" The poster also carried the messages "feminism is for everyone," "humans are not illegal," and "kindness is everything."Among the symbols on the poster is a rainbow LGBTQ Pride flag inside a heart to go with the message "Love is love." Also seen on the poster are a raised black fist for Black...
WOWO News
Enrollment Flat At Indiana Public Colleges
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Fall enrollment at Indiana public colleges and universities stayed about the same this year. However, the number of students attending those schools over the last five to 15 years is on a downward slide. That’s according to data released Thursday by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE). The college attendance numbers reflect student enrollment at public institutions in Indiana at the start of each fall semester. The latest data captures enrollment numbers for the current academic year, which started in August.
WTHR
Meet the US House candidates for Indiana's 9th congressional district
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will hit the polls for the 2022 General Election, during which they'll decide on key races including who will represent them in Congress. In the House race for Indiana's 9th congressional district, voters will choose between Democrat Matthew Fyfe, Republican Erin Houchin...
Indiana Daily Student
Minority group advocates express concerns about new electric car charging stations in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Transportation received federal approval to deploy electric vehicle charging stations across the state two weeks ago, creating the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, according to a Herald-Times article. INDOT has released maps of places where these charging stations will be located across the state. Since then,...
Delayed $250 Paper Checks For Indiana Residents
It is tax rebate season. Residents who expect checks in the mail will have a long wait. Over a million Indiana residents await their tax rebate checks. Locals who opted for direct deposit received their $200 in May. (source)
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
Indiana health officials announce 1st flu death of season
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials confirmed the first flu-related death of this year's flu season, which typically runs from October through May. Every year hundreds of Hoosiers get the flu, and some cases prove fatal. The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) said 82 Hoosiers died after getting the flu last year.
Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State
INDIANAPOLIS — With COVID rapidly spreading and vaccines just in the development phase in the spring of 2020, Ball State University made the same decision a lot of schools made. They moved to remote classes. Student Keller Mellowitz had an objection. He’d paid student activity fees. He’d paid tuition for in-person classes. Now, he was […]
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
WISH-TV
Fall color nearly peaking in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall color has become more noticeable in the past week across Indiana. Northern Indiana is near the peak of their leaves changing colors. Meanwhile, partial color is apparent for the rest of the state. With breezy conditions to start off this week, a good amount of leaves could fall onto the ground.
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
Indiana’s college completion rate increases, fewer choosing higher education
The percentage of graduating high school seniors in Indiana going to college declined 12 percentage points in the last five years, according to a report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. However, the on-time completion rate for college graduates increased 11 percentage points during the last five years, according...
WISH-TV
Local doctors urge Hoosiers to mask up, wash hands to protect young children from respiratory virus
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local pediatricians say preventive measures like those employed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will help prevent the spread of a respiratory illness that is particularly dangerous for young children and infants. Mask-wearing, handwashing, and staying home when sick will help limit the spread of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
foxillinois.com
Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
95.3 MNC
Indiana struggles with ongoing teacher shortage
As this school year is well underway, Indiana is part of the national trend of school districts wrestling with a teacher shortage made worse by COVID. The Indiana Department of Education currently lists more than 1,500 teacher job vacancies and another 700 support positions vacant statewide. Economists point to the...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1