Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle
In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
Senator Eddie Melton hosting “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Gary Saturday, October 15
Indiana Senator Eddie Melton and local elected officials are gathering Saturday, October 15, at the Diamond Center in Downtown Gary for a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in support of Democrats on the ballot for the November midterm election. During the rally, elected officials and candidates will highlight...
THIS CARPETBAG IS FULL OF LIES
The November 8th election is beginning to be extremely troubling to us. Indiana is known for rough and tumble politics as far back as we can remember. We have survived rough and tumble, but we wonder how well can we survive the tactics being employed by some camps? These tactics are beyond the pale of good rough and tumble politics.
Indiana’s college completion rate increases, fewer choosing higher education
The percentage of graduating high school seniors in Indiana going to college declined 12 percentage points in the last five years, according to a report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. However, the on-time completion rate for college graduates increased 11 percentage points during the last five years, according...
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
Indiana Voter Registration Ends October 11, Early Voting Begins October 12
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting:. Indiana’s voter registration deadline is October 11. Registering to vote and checking your status can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On October 11, online registration needs to be completed before midnight and registering in person at your local county election administrator’s office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.
Attorney general candidates clash over SAFE-T Act, public health measures
Attorney General Kwame Raoul accused his Republican challenger Thomas DeVore of making “dangerous” remarks, while DeVore accused the Democratic incumbent of failing the state’s school students by not challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigations. The charges and countercharges came during a nearly hourlong debate organized by...
Illinois Products Fall Farmers’ Market Saturday on the Illinois State Fairgrounds
The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host the first Illinois Products Fall Farmers’ Market. The fall market will be Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at “The Shed” on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The market will feature Illinois Products including pumpkins, gourds, holiday...
Pritzker, Bailey talk crime, COVID-19 in first gubernatorial debate
The two candidates for Illinois governor met for the first of two scheduled debates Thursday, October 6, trading political jabs and talking about policy issues from the SAFE-T Act to COVID-19. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Sen. Darren Bailey took the stage at Illinois State University with the issue...
Illinois governor’s race: Pritzker and Bailey set to debate tonight, Thursday at 7p.m.
With the election about a month away, the two men who want to be governor of Illinois for the next four years square off in a debate Thursday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, will take the stage at Illinois State University in Normal in a debate sponsored by AARP of Illinois. The debate will allow members from two crucial voting blocs to hear from the candidates on matters important to both, including affordable housing, health care, and education.
Indiana doubles grants to $10 million for teacher recruitment, retention
Indiana schools and community partners will receive more than $10 million in funding to attract and retain educators throughout the state. The Indiana Department of Education originally designated $5 million for its “Attract, Prepare, Retain” grant. However, the number and quality of grant applications led the department to increase the amount to $10.6 million. Funding for the grant comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and will be allocated to schools and educators in 29 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
Voters will decide on ‘right to unionize’ constitutional amendment
Opponents, backers debate the measure’s warrants. Illinois voters will be asked in November to decide whether the right of workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining should be enshrined in the state constitution. The first clause of the amendment contains two sentences. The first would establish a...
Right to Life advocates say Illinois Planned Parenthood mobile clinic is step too far
Illinois Right to Life is speaking out against Planned Parenthood and its new mobile abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood this week announced it would use a large RV equipped with abortion services to travel Illinois’ borders with neighboring states. The mobile clinic will remain in Illinois but will look to provide abortion services to women living in other states with more restrictive abortion laws.
Comptroller’s Race: Mendoza touts state’s fiscal progress; Teresi focuses on recent corruption
Voters to decide who should be state’s chief fiscal officer. When former Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Democratic-controlled General Assembly spent more than two years at an impasse in negotiating a state budget from mid-2015 into 2017, the office of Illinois comptroller was thrust onto center stage. As the...
BLACK WOMBS MATTER: SEE ‘AFTERSHOCK’
Did you know that Black women are three or four times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white women? Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL), who heads the Congressional Black Caucus Health Brain trust, says the data are direr depending on where a mother lives. In Illinois, Black women are...
MRVAN DESERVES OUR SUPPORT
There is only one candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives on the ballot this year who has taken action to support your right to vote, and that candidate is our Democratic member of Congress Frank J. Mrvan. Elections matter. And your ability to vote is a right that cannot...
Enough blame to go around for growing U.S. moral depravity
Herschel Walker – the former football player running for the U.S. Senate from Georgia – says he opposes all abortion; even when rape, incest or the life of the expectant mother is involved. Yet, the Daily Beast reports that he paid for his girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009, and she still has receipts to prove it.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0