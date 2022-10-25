The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals of October 2022

Google's newest flagship phones have been out for a few weeks now, and the Google Pixel 7 deals are already pouring in.

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pro can be ordered right now with a starting price of $599 and $899, respectively. As with most new phone releases, wireless carriers and retailers are mostly focused on trade-in deals or limited-time promotions to gain new customers. Play the game and meet their requirements, and you could be holding one of the newest Pixels in no time.

The phones take all of the things that impressed us about the Google Pixel 6 series (and there was a lot) and improves upon them for the same reasonable price. I'm talking about an always-on 90Hz display (120Hz for the Pro), up to 72 hours of battery life, and the most intelligent Pixel camera software yet. And of course, there's the Tensor G2, Google's newest in-house chipset that is expected to deliver exceptional performance and unrivalled security. All of this in a flagship device that starts at $600? Count us in.

Best Google Pixel 7 deals

Get a FREE Google Pixel 7 with eligible trade-in at AT&T

Kicking things off is a trade-in deal that could get you a free Google Pixel 7 if you play your cards right. Starting now, new and existing AT&T subscribers can send in an old device and receive enough trade-in credit to make their new phone 100% free. Not too shabby for a phone that just hit store shelves a few weeks ago View Deal

Get a $300 gift card with the Google Pixel 7 at Visible

As part of their Halloween-themed "Switching Hour" promotion, if you transfer to Visible from a competing carrier before midnight PST on October 31st, they'll give you a free $300 virtual gift card that can be used almost anywhere online. Visible is a prepaid carrier that uses Verizon's massive 5G and LTE network to bring you excellent coverage with plans that start at just $30 per month. View Deal

FREE with trade-in, plus $200 when you switch

We love a good Verizon deal , and this Pixel 7 promotion does not disappoint. Send the carrier an old device and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan, and you could get up to $700 off the Pixel 7, enough to cover the entire price of the phone.

Not a Verizon customer? Make the switch today and they'll hook you up with a $200 voucher to spend on accessories in the Verizon store. View Deal

FREE with eligible trade-in at the Google Store

Similar to the deals above, you could send an old device to Google themselves and get the Pixel 7 for totally free. It seems like they're particularly interested in iPhone, Samsung, and old Pixel trade-ins, so if you have one of those lying around, it's time to shoot your shot.

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals

Get up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro with trade-in

If you want to skip the standard model and go straight for the Google Pixel 7 Pro, AT&T is offering up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credit if you send them an old device and sign up or switch to an eligible unlimited data plan. View Deal

Get a free $300 e-gift card at Visible

Just like the Pixel 7 deal above, new customers who transfer their existing number will receive a free virtual gift card after making three months of on-time service payments. The gift card can be used at a ton of retailers from all over the web, from Amazon to Uber Eats. View Deal

Up to $700 off with qualifying trade-in

Trade in an older device while signing up for an eligible unlimited plan, and Verizon will give you up to $700 in promo credits that you can use to seriously drop the price of the Pixel 7 Pro. The deal gets even sweeter if you're a new Verizon customer, since they'll give you a $200 gift card for switching over from a competing carrier. View Deal

The Pixel 7 series might be affordable for a flagship, but it never hurts to be prepared! After placing your order, protect your device before it even arrives with one of the best Pixel 7 cases or Pixel 7 Pro cases .

Don't forget to check out our guide to buying the Google Pixel Watch if you want to complete your Google device ecosystem!