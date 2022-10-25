ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals of October 2022

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAAmi_0iXfAMm700

Google's newest flagship phones have been out for a few weeks now, and the Google Pixel 7 deals are already pouring in.

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pro can be ordered right now with a starting price of $599 and $899, respectively. As with most new phone releases, wireless carriers and retailers are mostly focused on trade-in deals or limited-time promotions to gain new customers. Play the game and meet their requirements, and you could be holding one of the newest Pixels in no time.

The phones take all of the things that impressed us about the Google Pixel 6 series (and there was a lot) and improves upon them for the same reasonable price. I'm talking about an always-on 90Hz display (120Hz for the Pro), up to 72 hours of battery life, and the most intelligent Pixel camera software yet. And of course, there's the Tensor G2, Google's newest in-house chipset that is expected to deliver exceptional performance and unrivalled security. All of this in a flagship device that starts at $600? Count us in.

Best Google Pixel 7 deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpVDY_0iXfAMm700

Get a FREE Google Pixel 7 with eligible trade-in at AT&T

Kicking things off is a trade-in deal that could get you a free Google Pixel 7 if you play your cards right. Starting now, new and existing AT&T subscribers can send in an old device and receive enough trade-in credit to make their new phone 100% free. Not too shabby for a phone that just hit store shelves a few weeks ago View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PD7yt_0iXfAMm700

Get a $300 gift card with the Google Pixel 7 at Visible

As part of their Halloween-themed "Switching Hour" promotion, if you transfer to Visible from a competing carrier before midnight PST on October 31st, they'll give you a free $300 virtual gift card that can be used almost anywhere online. Visible is a prepaid carrier that uses Verizon's massive 5G and LTE network to bring you excellent coverage with plans that start at just $30 per month. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJiNv_0iXfAMm700

FREE with trade-in, plus $200 when you switch

We love a good Verizon deal , and this Pixel 7 promotion does not disappoint. Send the carrier an old device and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan, and you could get up to $700 off the Pixel 7, enough to cover the entire price of the phone.

Not a Verizon customer? Make the switch today and they'll hook you up with a $200 voucher to spend on accessories in the Verizon store. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnSxE_0iXfAMm700

FREE with eligible trade-in at the Google Store

Similar to the deals above, you could send an old device to Google themselves and get the Pixel 7 for totally free. It seems like they're particularly interested in iPhone, Samsung, and old Pixel trade-ins, so if you have one of those lying around, it's time to shoot your shot.

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals

Get up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro with trade-in

If you want to skip the standard model and go straight for the Google Pixel 7 Pro, AT&T is offering up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credit if you send them an old device and sign up or switch to an eligible unlimited data plan. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htOHG_0iXfAMm700

Get a free $300 e-gift card at Visible

Just like the Pixel 7 deal above, new customers who transfer their existing number will receive a free virtual gift card after making three months of on-time service payments. The gift card can be used at a ton of retailers from all over the web, from Amazon to Uber Eats. View Deal

Up to $700 off with qualifying trade-in

Trade in an older device while signing up for an eligible unlimited plan, and Verizon will give you up to $700 in promo credits that you can use to seriously drop the price of the Pixel 7 Pro. The deal gets even sweeter if you're a new Verizon customer, since they'll give you a $200 gift card for switching over from a competing carrier. View Deal

The Pixel 7 series might be affordable for a flagship, but it never hurts to be prepared! After placing your order, protect your device before it even arrives with one of the best Pixel 7 cases or Pixel 7 Pro cases .

Don't forget to check out our guide to buying the Google Pixel Watch if you want to complete your Google device ecosystem!

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023

On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
Creative Bloq

The best iPad Pro 2022 prices and deals: Pre-order today

Apple has just announced a brand new iPad Pro for 2022, and it's now on pre-order. in the coming days, weeks and months, we will be bringing you the best options to get the lowest iPad Pro 2022 prices and deals, pulling them into this page, as well as giving a broader context to the new super tablet. So let's dive in!
Android Central

To those who have a Samsung phone do you backup with Google or Samsung ?

I've noticed that you can backup all your stuff like contacts, messages etc... using either Google or the samsung backup option. I recently with my new phone turned off all the Samsung backup options and strictly only using Google as my backup option. I guess I should mention I use the Google apps over the Samsung ones too. In doing the things I did is there any cons that I'm not seeing ?? Thanks.
Phone Arena

This is Motorola's next big Edge phone for the US... with a stylus in tow

After placing nearly all of its eggs in the Moto G basket for a couple of years and managing to boost its overall smartphone shipments both around the world and in the crucial US market primarily thanks to the success of this mid-range product lineup, Motorola appears to be focusing more and more on the Edge family these days.
Android Central

Guess these phones are not worth buying.

I think they were one of those phone experiments that was good to try, but turned out to be something the general public didn't want. They did help pave the way for folding phones though... which are becoming mainstream types of devices. So on the Duo's headstone they can put...
Android Central

Attempting to refresh Android MediaStore Database but have run into a few difficulties

I have a Samsung S20 running Android 12. In the past, I have refreshed the Android MediaStore Database successfully on this phone by clearing the data of the Media Storage system app and then rebooting so it can be rebuilt. However, as of just a few hours ago, I'm not able to find the Media Storage (or Media Store) apps (even with the option to view system apps on). I'm quite positive I've seen it before today, though. There is, however, an app I hadn't noticed before titled "Media" (https://imgur.com/a/wTTDrnX). Perhaps this is a replacement for the Media Store app, though I can't imagine why? In any case, I'm unable to clear the data of this Media app because the button is greyed out (https://i.imgur.com/ejjH3nb.jpg).
Android Central

Casting videos

Don't have the Fold but I've been using Smart View for years and have no issues with it. Are you talking about the really old allcast hub you connect to an HDMI port?. No it was an app that lets you cast anything to a chromecast and other casting devices. It was wireless and the best.
Android Central

Prepping an S22 for 1 UI 5 / Android 13

Not even sure if any prep work is necessary, but this is what I have done preparing for the download. 1. Check PLAY STORE for any app updates. Update as needed. 2. Run GOOD GUARDIANS/GALAXY APP BOOSTER. 3. Power down and CLEAR CACHE and restart. 4. Using SMART SWITCH, BACK...
Android Central

Best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro chargers 2022

Google doesn't give you a compatible 30W brick in the box for the Pixel 7 or its more premium counterpart. Here are the best chargers that you can get separately for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy