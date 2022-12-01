ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals of December 2022

By Patrick Farmer
 4 days ago

The dust has settled and the big Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend has come to an end, so where are all the Google Pixel 7 deals? Well, the landscape looks a little different, but there are still plenty of offers to explore if you know where to look. Luckily, we've done the work and gathered all of the internet's best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals below.

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pro typically have a starting retail price of $599 and $899, respectively. Unsurprisingly, the phones take all of the things that impressed us about the Google Pixel 6 series (and there was a lot) and improves upon them while still offering the same reasonable price. I'm talking about an always-on 90Hz display (120Hz for the Pixel 7 Pro ), up to 72 hours of battery life, and the most intelligent Pixel camera software yet. And of course, there's the Tensor G2, Google's newest in-house chipset that is expected to deliver exceptional performance and unrivalled security. All of this in a flagship device that starts at $600? Count us in.

Both phones are still quite new, so don't expect a ton of straight discounts just yet. But if you have an older device to trade in or you'd like to make a change to your wireless service, you'll find a bounty of excellent opportunities. No matter how you choose to save, if you want a great deal on Google's great flagship, you've come to the right place.

Best Google Pixel 7 deals

Google Pixel 7 128GB: $599 $559.97 at Amazon

You can get a wee 7% discount if you buy the 128GB Pixel 7 from Amazon today. That's not a lot of cash, but keep in mind that it's a straight discount , meaning you don't need to worry about changing up your wireless service or trading in a broken device to receive the savings. View Deal

Get a $250 gift card with the Google Pixel 7 at Visible

You can still get a free $250 virtual gift card when you transfer your number to Visible and pick up the Pixel 7 while you're at it. The gift card can be used at a ton of places all over the web, plus you're joining a wireless carrier that gives you access to Verizon's massive network for as low as $30 per month. View Deal

FREE with trade-in, plus $200 when you switch

We love a good Verizon deal , and this Pixel 7 promotion does not disappoint. Send the carrier an old device and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan, and you could get up to $700 off the Pixel 7, enough to cover the entire price of the phone.

Not a Verizon customer? Make the switch today and they'll hook you up with a $200 voucher to spend on accessories in the Verizon store. View Deal

Get a FREE Google Pixel 7 with eligible trade-in at AT&T

AT&T is offering a very nice trade-in deal that could get you a free Google Pixel 7 if you play your cards right. Starting now, new and existing AT&T subscribers can send in an old or broken device and receive enough trade-in credit to make their new phone 100% free. View Deal

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: $899 $851.44 at Amazon

Similar to the Pixel 7 deal that we detailed above, you can save around 50 bucks on an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro if you buy it from Amazon today, no strings attached. It's not as generous as the discount we saw during Black Friday weekend, but it's still a nice offer if you want something simple. View Deal

Get a free $250 e-gift card at Visible

Just like the Pixel 7 deal above, new customers who transfer their existing number will receive a free virtual gift card after making three months of on-time service payments. The gift card can be used at a ton of retailers from all over the web, from Amazon to Uber Eats. View Deal

Up to $900 off with qualifying trade-in

Trade in an older device while signing up for an eligible unlimited plan, and Verizon will give you up to $900 in promo credits that you can use to seriously drop the price of the Pixel 7 Pro. The deal gets even sweeter if you're a new Verizon customer, since they'll give you a $200 gift card for switching over from a competing carrier. View Deal

Get up to $1,000 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro with trade-in

If you want to skip the standard model and go straight for the Google Pixel 7 Pro, AT&T is offering up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credit if you send them an old device and sign up or switch to an eligible unlimited data plan. View Deal

The Pixel 7 series might be affordable for a flagship, but it never hurts to be prepared! After placing your order, protect your device before it even arrives with one of the best Pixel 7 cases or Pixel 7 Pro cases .

Android Central

Android Central

