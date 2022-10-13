Repairs Underway for Water Main Break on Cleveland Road. Boil Water Advisory Issued for Customers Northeast of South Bend.

October 13, 2022 — Early this morning, a water main break occurred on Cleveland Road between Twyckenham Drive and Nadine Street. City of South Bend Water Works crews are currently on-site to repair the break.

Due to the water main break causing a brief loss of pressure throughout the water distribution area, a Boil Water Advisory has been issued until 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 16 for approximately 1,500 customers northeast of South Bend. The area of concern is for customers bordered by Auten Road on the north, Cleveland Road and the Indiana Toll Road on the south, Juniper Road on the west, and Hickory and Ironwood roads on the east. (See attached map.) Customers in other parts of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water. The City provides water and sewer services to some areas in the county outside city limits.

Customers within the impacted area still have water service; however, out of an abundance of caution, residents and businesses in this area are encouraged to boil any water used for consumption for three minutes and to let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, food preparation and water for pets.

The advisory has been issued as a precaution as there is no evidence of contamination. After the repair is completed, the City will test for bacteria and once the results show the water is safe, the advisory will be lifted. Updates will be posted on the City of South Bend Facebook page.

Road closures: Cleveland Road from Twyckenham Drive to Nadine Street will remain closed at this time. Motorists should find an alternate route. Due to the unknown extent of the water main repair, a timeline to reopen Cleveland Road is unavailable at this time.

###