Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
KOLD-TV
"Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point. But with Election Day less than a month away, some groups are mounting a last minute effort to defeat Amendment D.
KOLD-TV
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Masters closing gap with Kelly in Senate race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year’s midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters. About the Survey. The survey was conducted among likely...
KOLD-TV
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Hobbs has slight lead over Lake in governor’s race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year’s midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters. About the Survey. The survey was conducted among likely...
KOLD-TV
The baby formula crisis still isn’t over. Here’s what state agencies are doing for Tucson families
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Remember the baby formula crisis?. The nationwide supply shortage isn’t over and the scarcity of formula is still impacting families in southern Arizona. KOLD gets answers on what state agencies are doing to support families, as KOLD Investigates access and affordability of baby...
dakotafreepress.com
Kristi Noem Mug Shot: Who Is That Masked Woman?
Dang, I thought freedom-fighter Noem was against masks. Radke put more detail on the horse’s face than on Kristi’s. Hmmm… maybe Noem is planning to put on a new face for the 2024 campaign and didn’t want her mugs to become obsolete?. Support South Dakota’s best...
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Cardinal
New Ron Johnson campaign ad claims Barnes plans to stab Wisconsinites if elected
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. During this past weekend’s Wisconsin Badgers football game, TV spectators saw a brand new ad out of Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign: one claiming Mandela Barnes plans to personally stab every Wisconsinite 17 times in the chest.
sdpb.org
Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools
Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
KOLD-TV
Parade of emergency vehicles aims to raise awareness for Arizona’s ‘Move Over’ law
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you were out and about Saturday morning on Valley-area freeways, you might have noticed convoys of tow trucks with flashing lights and other emergency response vehicles. Saturday is National Move Over Day, and the Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association lead a parade of...
sdpb.org
What’s in a poll? Signs of big trouble for Kristi Noem
Much of what Gov. Kristi Noem has done lately in her campaign for a second term as South Dakota’s chief executive doesn’t make sense. Unless, of course, she’s in trouble. A lot of trouble. Again. Noem was in big trouble at this point in her 2018 campaign...
Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.
When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota
If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
KCRG.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
KELOLAND TV
2 South Dakota drug dealers plead guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota drug dealers will soon be headed to federal prison. Friday in federal court, Rickey Young, Jr. – also known as Rock – pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine. Court papers say he and another man got the drugs from...
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
Comments / 0