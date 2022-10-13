ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Kristi Noem Mug Shot: Who Is That Masked Woman?

Dang, I thought freedom-fighter Noem was against masks. Radke put more detail on the horse’s face than on Kristi’s. Hmmm… maybe Noem is planning to put on a new face for the 2024 campaign and didn’t want her mugs to become obsolete?. Support South Dakota’s best...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?

The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Cardinal

New Ron Johnson campaign ad claims Barnes plans to stab Wisconsinites if elected

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. During this past weekend’s Wisconsin Badgers football game, TV spectators saw a brand new ad out of Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign: one claiming Mandela Barnes plans to personally stab every Wisconsinite 17 times in the chest.
WISCONSIN STATE
sdpb.org

Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools

Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
IOWA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota

If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
KCRG.com

Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
KELOLAND TV

2 South Dakota drug dealers plead guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota drug dealers will soon be headed to federal prison. Friday in federal court, Rickey Young, Jr. – also known as Rock – pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine. Court papers say he and another man got the drugs from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy