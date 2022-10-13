SCRIBA, NY – The first Tuesday of November not only brings Election Day but also our Election Day “TAKE OUT” Dinner at The United Baptist Church of Scriba. On November 8 the church will be featuring their famous ham and scalloped potato dinner that has become a popular tradition for both the church and the community. In addition to the above, the dinner will include butternut squash, a homemade dessert and a dinner roll.

SCRIBA, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO