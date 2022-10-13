Read full article on original website
Joshua D. Favata
SCRIBA, NY – Joshua D. Favata, 40, a resident of Scriba, New York, passed away on October 12, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born on February 22, 1982, Joshua was the son of and survived by his parents JoAnn Collett and Daniel ( Kimberly) Favata of Scriba. He is...
Helen J. (Fox) Utt
CLAY, NY – Helen J. (Fox) Utt, 92, of Clay, New York, passed away at her home on Thursday October 13, 2022. Born in Manlius, New York, to her late parents, Edwina (Jackson) and Charles D. Fox on July 18, 1930. She was a homemaker. A strong woman of faith, she was very focused on tasks at hand throughout her life.
William E. Thomas III
OSWEGO COUNTY – William E. Thomas III, age 55, passed away at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, New York, on Tuesday October 11, 2022. Bill was born to his late parents Florence Loretta (Sweeting) and William E. Thomas, Jr. on February 25, 1967 in Fulton, New York.
OHS Buc Boosters Team With OCO To Promote Sun Safety
OSWEGO – When the Oswego High School girls’ tennis teams takes to the court there are plenty of serves, lobs, and smashes… but there is no shade. Tennis matches can be long, and while players are focused on the next volley and the outcome of the game the thought of getting sunburned is not often a concern.
Oswego County Office For The Aging Presents Film Screening Oct. 28
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging presents an in-person screening of “All the Lonely People,” a social-impact film examining the epidemic of loneliness. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the film will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at the...
Gary Wallace
FULTON – Gary Wallace, 67, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, October 10, 2022 after enduring a brief illness. Gary was born in Fulton to the late Floyd and Julia (Zanewych) Wallace. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Gary was previously employed with Northern Ready Mix, Volney, New York, and retired from Northeast Industrial Technologies, Syracuse, New York.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 9 – October 15
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Chilly air and cold wisps of wind didn’t stop people from enjoying all the autumn fun to be had at the second annual Fulton Fall Festival held Saturday, October 8. Full story here. After...
Oswego Town Rural Cemetery Host 7th Annual Ghost, History Storytelling Tour
OSWEGO COUNTY – Stories of local legends and spirits will return with a live performance when SUNY Oswego’s storytelling class presents the 7th Annual Oswego Town Rural Cemetery: Ghost and History Storytelling Tour at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Professor Jonel Langenfeld of SUNY Oswego’s theatre faculty...
Charles R. Murphy
OSWEGO COUNTY – Charles R. Murphy went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born on May 16, 1936, in Olean, New York, to Chester and Martha (Bell) Murphy. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard. Charles worked at Nestle for 44 years...
Nancy Jean Howe
FULTON – We are sad to announce the passing of Nancy Jean Howe. Nancy, 70, was a lifelong resident of Fulton, New York. She spent her summers mostly in Fair Haven, New York, at her family cottage. Nancy was born on April 8, 1952, to Elliot Howe and Mary...
Tara FitzGibbons Appointed To SUNY Oswego’s College Council
OSWEGO – Tara FitzGibbons, of Oswego, has been appointed to SUNY Oswego’s College Council by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul for a three-year term. The College Council is mandated by New York State Education Law, which provides for the establishment of a local council to supervise the operations and affairs of each state-operated institution of the State University.
OCAY League Hosts First Oregon Trail-Themed Event Of Season At Selkirk Shores State Park
OSWEGO COUNTY – Students from eight local school districts recently competed in the Oswego County Academic Youth League’s first competition of the school year at Selkirk Shores State Park in Pulaski. Participants learned about the Oregon Trail and were tasked with various survivalist and naturalist tasks including fungi...
OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes John McConnell
FULTON – One of Central New York’s premier singers, songwriters and guitarists John McConnell will be the featured performer for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving Thanks celebration. McConnell’s unique brand of “Solo Indie Lounge” blends elements of blues, jazz, soul, folk and beyond. He has been an integral...
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of New Skatepark In Oswego
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced the grand opening of a new $500,000 concrete skate park during a ribbon cutting ceremony, joined by the Common Council, professional skateboarders, local businesses, and members of the public, on Saturday, October 15. First announced in his State of the City Address earlier...
Take Out Election Day Dinner At United Baptist Church Of Scriba To Benefit Blessings In A Backpack
SCRIBA, NY – The first Tuesday of November not only brings Election Day but also our Election Day “TAKE OUT” Dinner at The United Baptist Church of Scriba. On November 8 the church will be featuring their famous ham and scalloped potato dinner that has become a popular tradition for both the church and the community. In addition to the above, the dinner will include butternut squash, a homemade dessert and a dinner roll.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: October 17, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 387 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16) this past week, and another COVID-19 related death has been reported. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/11/22
On 10/12/2022 at 4:11 a.m. Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. Patterson was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 1: 30 p.m. in the Oswego City Court.
Oswego County Non-Profits To Offer Free Narcan Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – Over the past give years, opioid-related overdoses have been on the rise in Oswego County. Narcan has been shown to be an effective and safe way to reverse an overdose. In response to this rise, the VOW Foundation (vow-foundation.org) and the Desens House (desenshouse.org) will collaborate...
OCO Visits Oswego Industries To Discuss Cancer Screenings
FULTON – Individuals at Oswego Industries recently learned the importance of regular cancer screenings. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Services Program Coordinator, Carolyn Handville, visited Oswego Industries to provide a presentation on the many free cancer screenings that are available through OCO’s Cancer Services Program of the North Country.
Austin Wheelock Selected As Next Executive Director Of Operation Oswego County
OSWEGO – The Operation Oswego County (OOC) Board of Trustees has named Austin Wheelock the new executive director of Operation Oswego County, Inc. effective January 1, 2023. Wheelock’s 16 years of experience in economic development, combined with a deep passion for promoting Oswego County businesses and investments, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that celebrated its 70th anniversary this year.
