ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

Joshua D. Favata

SCRIBA, NY – Joshua D. Favata, 40, a resident of Scriba, New York, passed away on October 12, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born on February 22, 1982, Joshua was the son of and survived by his parents JoAnn Collett and Daniel ( Kimberly) Favata of Scriba. He is...
SCRIBA, NY
Oswego County Today

Helen J. (Fox) Utt

CLAY, NY – Helen J. (Fox) Utt, 92, of Clay, New York, passed away at her home on Thursday October 13, 2022. Born in Manlius, New York, to her late parents, Edwina (Jackson) and Charles D. Fox on July 18, 1930. She was a homemaker. A strong woman of faith, she was very focused on tasks at hand throughout her life.
CLAY, NY
Oswego County Today

William E. Thomas III

OSWEGO COUNTY – William E. Thomas III, age 55, passed away at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, New York, on Tuesday October 11, 2022. Bill was born to his late parents Florence Loretta (Sweeting) and William E. Thomas, Jr. on February 25, 1967 in Fulton, New York.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Gary Wallace

FULTON – Gary Wallace, 67, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, October 10, 2022 after enduring a brief illness. Gary was born in Fulton to the late Floyd and Julia (Zanewych) Wallace. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Gary was previously employed with Northern Ready Mix, Volney, New York, and retired from Northeast Industrial Technologies, Syracuse, New York.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Charles R. Murphy

OSWEGO COUNTY – Charles R. Murphy went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born on May 16, 1936, in Olean, New York, to Chester and Martha (Bell) Murphy. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard. Charles worked at Nestle for 44 years...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Nancy Jean Howe

FULTON – We are sad to announce the passing of Nancy Jean Howe. Nancy, 70, was a lifelong resident of Fulton, New York. She spent her summers mostly in Fair Haven, New York, at her family cottage. Nancy was born on April 8, 1952, to Elliot Howe and Mary...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Tara FitzGibbons Appointed To SUNY Oswego’s College Council

OSWEGO – Tara FitzGibbons, of Oswego, has been appointed to SUNY Oswego’s College Council by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul for a three-year term. The College Council is mandated by New York State Education Law, which provides for the establishment of a local council to supervise the operations and affairs of each state-operated institution of the State University.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes John McConnell

FULTON – One of Central New York’s premier singers, songwriters and guitarists John McConnell will be the featured performer for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving Thanks celebration. McConnell’s unique brand of “Solo Indie Lounge” blends elements of blues, jazz, soul, folk and beyond. He has been an integral...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Take Out Election Day Dinner At United Baptist Church Of Scriba To Benefit Blessings In A Backpack

SCRIBA, NY – The first Tuesday of November not only brings Election Day but also our Election Day “TAKE OUT” Dinner at The United Baptist Church of Scriba. On November 8 the church will be featuring their famous ham and scalloped potato dinner that has become a popular tradition for both the church and the community. In addition to the above, the dinner will include butternut squash, a homemade dessert and a dinner roll.
SCRIBA, NY
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: October 17, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 387 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16) this past week, and another COVID-19 related death has been reported. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends...
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/11/22

On 10/12/2022 at 4:11 a.m. Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. Patterson was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 1: 30 p.m. in the Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

OCO Visits Oswego Industries To Discuss Cancer Screenings

FULTON – Individuals at Oswego Industries recently learned the importance of regular cancer screenings. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Services Program Coordinator, Carolyn Handville, visited Oswego Industries to provide a presentation on the many free cancer screenings that are available through OCO’s Cancer Services Program of the North Country.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Austin Wheelock Selected As Next Executive Director Of Operation Oswego County

OSWEGO – The Operation Oswego County (OOC) Board of Trustees has named Austin Wheelock the new executive director of Operation Oswego County, Inc. effective January 1, 2023. Wheelock’s 16 years of experience in economic development, combined with a deep passion for promoting Oswego County businesses and investments, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that celebrated its 70th anniversary this year.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy