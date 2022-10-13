NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer. New York manager Aaron Boone switched starting pitchers after Monday night’s rainout and said Nestor Cortes will take the mound Tuesday afternoon on three days’ rest in place of Jameson Taillon. If the Yankees advance, Taillon would start the League Championship Series opener at the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. Yankees relievers have struggled since midseason, and New York wasted a two-run, ninth-inning lead in the Game 3 loss at Cleveland. Asked whether he would entertain using Cole to close, Boone said: “If we needed it at the end, I’d be open to it or open to anything.”

