ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wthsscratchpaper.net

4 Unique Places In Lake County To See Fall Foliage

In this article, you will find four exceptional places in Lake County to see fall colors. As October progresses and November gets closer, the days will continue to get shorter, and the temperature will get colder. These factors will affect the trees, by changing the colors of the leaves and eventually the tree will shed its leaves. The leaves start to change color usually in mid-October, but in the midwest and pacific northwest the process starts in mid to late September. The best time to see fall colors in northern Illinois is mid October, so mark your calendars for a weekend-getaway to these places in Lake County to see fall foliage.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
lzbearfacts.com

Local Lake County lunches

Most teenagers spend about $56 to $192 a week, and with rising living conditions, such as gas prices and low minimum wages, no price is too cheap. Food is a price we pay everyday without even realizing it. But the thing most teenagers spend their money on without even realizing it, is food. Whether I am going out to breakfast, lunch, or dinner with my friends, or making a quick stop at one of the various fast food places around town, I find a way to spend too much money on what I eat. In order to find more affordable options, I reviewed five local restaurants and cafes.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

$4.85M winning lottery ticket sold in River Grove

RIVER GROVE, Ill. - A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $5 million was sold over the weekend in west suburban River Grove. The $4.85 million winning Lotto ticket was sold at Rich's Fresh Market, 3141 N. Thatcher Ave. in River Grove, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. It matched all six numbers – 8 – 12 – 14 – 22 – 27 – 36 – in Saturday’s evening drawing.
RIVER GROVE, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL

If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County

MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Glenview restaurant hosts fundraiser for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts

GLENVIEW, Ill. — The local Chicagoland community came out in force Sunday to support Cooper Roberts — an 8-year-old boy who was shot during the Highland Park 4th of July parade earlier this year — at a Whiskey River fundraiser. Cooper was left paralyzed following the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park — […]
GLENVIEW, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey

Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
cwbchicago.com

Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge

A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Three Dead in Fiery Weekend Crash in Lake County

(Gurnee, IL) Three people are dead after a weekend crash in Gurnee. Police discovered what appeared to be flames just after 2 o’clock on Sunday morning in an area near Grand Avenue and Greenleaf Street. A further investigation showed a vehicle off the roadway that had crashed and caught fire. Three people inside the vehicle were found to be deceased. Because of the fire, none of the victims have been able to be identified, though autopsies are pending. The matter remains under investigation by the Major Crash Assistance Team, Gurnee Police, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
GURNEE, IL
ilikeillinois.com

Illinois neighborhood ranked 16th on list of “51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World”

When walking around your street, what do you see that makes you smile? Is it the bakery, your favorite restaurant or the local park? People want to live where they can take their children out, enjoy an evening out or simply enjoy good food. In other words, people want to live somewhere cool. Good news for those looking to live in Illinois, as the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago has been ranked the 16th coolest neighborhood to live in the world.
CHICAGO, IL
kenosha.com

7 best cheese curds in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Is there such a thing as too much cheese in a fried cheese curd?. The answer — to one...
KENOSHA, WI
Jake Wells

Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy