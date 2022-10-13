ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mason Cole injury could open door for regular-season debut of Steelers C Kendrick Green

By Curt Popejoy
 5 days ago
The biggest disappointment from the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL draft class has to be center Kendrick Green. After being shoehorned into the starting center spot as a rookie, Green’s game was exposed big time. This led him to not only be benched last season but replaced by Mason Cole in the offseason.

Through five games, Green has been a healthy scratch every week but this could change on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Starting center Mason Cole was seen in a walking boot and missed practice on Wednesday.

It is highly unlikely Green would get the start. That would go to J.C. Hassenauer who beat out Green for the backup spot in training camp. But it would be good to see a guy the team has such high hopes for at least dressing on game day.

