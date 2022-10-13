Read full article on original website
Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie, Reports Say
Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report. Additionally, Deadline is now backing up the report of Ford joining the MCU.
House Of The Dragon Director Talks About THAT Larys Strong Moment From Episode 9
In the latest episode of House of the Dragon, viewers learned a little more about Ser Larys Strong's personal proclivities, and now the director of the episode has shed new light on the scene in question. This story contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. In Episode 9, Larys (Matthew...
HBO Releases New Footage From The Last Of Us Series
HBO Max has released a new compilation teaser featuring shows coming soon to its streaming platform, including a new look at The Last Of Us series. Set among clips from HBO's other original shows, the trailer shows more of stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie as they fight to survive in the post-apocalyptic world.
Netflix Orders Western From Sons Of Anarchy Creator
Netflix has given The Abandons, a Western drama from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter's, a 10-episode order. Deadline was the first to report. A synopsis reads: "The Abandons is set in 1850s Oregon and follows a group of diverse outlier families in their pursuit of Manifest Destiny. The series explores the corrupt force of wealth and power that covets their land and attempts to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, 'justice' is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land."
‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore Disowned HBO’s ‘Watchmen,’ Told Showrunner Never to Contact Him: ‘This Is Embarrassing to Me’
“Watchmen” creator Alan Moore revealed to GQ magazine that he disowned HBO’s Emmy-winning adaptation of his graphic novel and told the showrunner never to contact him. Moore did not cite the showrunner by name, although Damon Lindelof served in the role. According to Moore, the showrunner sent him a letter during the HBO show’s development and wrote, “Dear Mr. Moore, I am one of the bastards currently destroying ‘Watchmen.’” “That wasn’t the best opener,” Moore said of the showrunner letter. “It went on through a lot of, what seemed to me to be, neurotic rambling. ‘Can you at least tell us how...
LOTR: Gollum Dev Hopeful To Make Another LOTR Game That Would Explore "Something Else"
Daedalic, the developer of the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, has reiterated its desire to make another Lord of the Rings game someday. Head of publishing Jonas Husges said in a new interview that the hope is for LOTR: Gollum to show the world what it's capable of in Middle-earth before coming back for another story. That will seemingly depend, however, on the how the game performs, which suggests there is not already a firm deal in place.
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and developer Respawn is holding to tradition and adding a new battle royale map alongside a new playable legend (Catalyst), battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
In An Era Of Streaming And The Near Death Of The Rom-Com Genre, "Bros" Was Never Going To Succeed
Despite being a quality film, Bros. faced the uphill battle from the start for being a theatrical release of a film in a practically dead genre while marketing itself as something it wasn't.
Brendan Fraser Apologizes To San Francisco For George Of The Jungle Incident
Brendan Fraser has been a busy guy lately, with projects like Doom Patrol and the recently-canceled Batgirl film, and his critically-acclaimed film The Whale. Fraser appeared at San Francisco's Mill Valley Film Festival for a screening of The Whale, where he offered an apology to the city for something that happened long, long ago, the SFGate reports.
12 Horror Movies On Shudder That Are Dying To Be Watched This Halloween
Horror may have a home on big-name streaming platforms like HBO Max (for now, at least?), but fear is forged within the hellfires of Shudder. And AMC's horror-focused service isn't just oozing and creaking with nightmares (which, in this case is a good thing); it's also the groundskeeper to a crypt of classics and creepy exclusives.
Review Roundup for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope -- Does The Sequel Impress?
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the surprise crossover tactics game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Sparks of Hope brings more Rabbid versions of Mario characters, a galactic setting, and more tactical possibilities to the fray. Its predecessor was a critical hit, what are critics saying about the sequel?
Daniel Craig's Knives Out Character Benoit Blanc Is "Obviously" Queer, Director Confirms
While promoting his upcoming Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson has confirmed that lead character Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig is gay. Blanc's partner makes a cameo appearance in the film, which is due out in November for a brief run in theaters, followed by its debut on Netflix.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Could Deviate Even Further From The Original Timeline
Final Fantasy VII Remake ended on a big cliffhanger back in 2020, teasing an all-new timeline for Cloud Strife and his party as they fought to change fate. For its upcoming sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a new quote from co-director Motomu Toriyama is hinting at an even bigger divergence from the established story.
Review Roundup For A Plague Tale: Requiem -- How Does This Bleak Sequel Fare?
A Plague Tale: Requiem continues the cinematic, medieval, and stealth franchise on Xbox, PC, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch. Critics are praising the bleak narrative and the well done, if predictable, additions to its stealth action. However, several critics also mentioned technical issues, including frame rate dips and graphical glitches. In...
Splinter Cell Remake Director Loses Director
Fans rejoiced in late 2021 when Ubisoft revealed that it's working on a Splinter Cell remake. However, that project's director has apparently left the company, and it's not clear what impact his departure will have. As first spotted by VGC, director David Grivel announced the change on LinkedIn, saying that...
New Bayonetta Voice Actor Jennifer Hale Responds To Hellena Taylor
Jennifer Hale, who is voicing Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3 after original voice actor Hellena Taylor couldn't come to terms with Platinum Games, has released a statement about the situation. Hale is one of the most prolific and experienced voice actors working in video games today, known for her performances as Commander Shepard in Mass Effect, among numerous other roles.
