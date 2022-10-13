Read full article on original website
Cleveland RTA employee laundered brother’s drug money by gambling at West Virginia casino, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit employee is accused of laundering his brother’s drug money by placing large bets on sporting events at a West Virginia casino. Micah Atkinson, 26, of Cleveland is charged in federal court in northern West Virginia with conspiring to launder money...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for couple wanted in a string of Cleveland area robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man and a woman wanted for a string of violent robberies in the Cleveland area. Jesse Matthews and Deja Granger are wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies. As they...
whbc.com
Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces several drug and other charges. This, after Carroll County jail corrections officers say she tried to snort heroin while behind bars on a drug possession arrest. JordanMillerNews says 45-year-old April Wagner was indicted last week by a session...
WHIZ
Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago. Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his...
Strongsville dentist, who hasn’t paid federal income tax since 1992, argues during trial he’s exempt
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Strongsville dentist, who authorities say hasn’t paid federal income taxes in three decades because he claims to be a “sovereign citizen,” said during his trial he hopes to show the jury “where his beliefs come from.”. Douglas Smith, who is representing...
Man assaults girlfriend after his cell phone battery dies: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 10 that her boyfriend had threatened and assaulted her at her apartment that morning after his cell phone battery drained and he could not charge it because his charger was broken. She said he also smashed a TV and laptop computer, sprayed Windex in her face...
Details released on apparent murder-suicide in Elyria
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
Walleye fisherman facing criminal charges
Cleveland, Ohio — A pair of fisherman who gained national notoriety when they were allegedly caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament last month were indicted on criminal charges. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, for cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament last month. ...
Authorities searching for suspect who robbed PNC Bank in Woodmere
WOODMERE, Ohio — The FBI Cleveland and Woodmere police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery that took place on Saturday, October 15 at the PNC Bank at 27359 Chagrin Boulevard. The suspect went into the bank and handed a bank teller...
Gates Mills neurosurgeon pleads guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A longtime Gates Mills neurosurgeon admitted Tuesday to receiving kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company in exchange for prescribing drugs to people who didn’t need them. Bhupinder Sawhny, 73, wrote prescriptions for the drug Nuedexta in exchange for lavish dinners and other kickbacks from officials at...
Man sentenced to life in Slavic Village killings
A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village in 2019.
Woman charged with drug trafficking: North Ridgeville police blotter
On October 5, a driver was stopped for not having a valid license. She also had an outstanding warrant. During an inventory of the car, six pounds of marijuana was discovered. The woman was charged with drug trafficking and operating without a license. Theft: Lear Nagle Road. A man reported...
Girl, 13, makes claim for second time in as many months that boy, 17, touched her inappropriately: Solon Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, officers were called to the playground of Orchard Middle School, 6780 SOM Center Road, where a girl, 13, reported that, while she was with a 12-year-old female friend, a boy, 17, had inappropriately touched her buttocks. The same girl had made a similar report against...
Man causes disturbance at restaurant, found lying in the woods: Independence Police Blotter
Police responded to a restaurant at 9:23 p.m. Sept. 24 regarding an intoxicated customer who was angry about his bill and threatening staff and customers. Police found the 68-year-old man lying in a wooded area outside the restaurant. He was cited for disorderly conduct and advised that he would be charged with trespassing if he returned to the restaurant.
4 consecutive life sentences for Slavic Village quadruple homicide
A man found guilty of killing two children, their mother and another man in Slavic Village in 2019 has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole.
Authorities identify victim in Wallace Lake drowning
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Authorities on Sunday pulled the body of a 36-year-old Strongsville man from Wallace Lake in the Mill Stream Run Reservation. At about 2:45 p.m., the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department received a call about a man who had been pulled from the water. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as James L. Ottobre.
cleveland19.com
Police investigating threat made towards school district in Cuyahoga County, officials say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials. The threat came through social media ‘over the weekend’, a district spokesperson said, saying the threat was set for this upcoming school week.
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 13, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
