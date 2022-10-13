ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts

Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
u.today

Record Billion USD in Bitcoin Transferred as This Report Says Bitcoin May Begin Rising Soon

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum Issuance Massively Dropped by 98.4%, What's Next?

u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 16

u.today

Cardano Takes Solana NFT Traders, Here's Why They Run from SOL to ADA

As has become known from the tweets of a large number of NFT traders, many of them are rushing to get away from Solana and go to Cardano as a now more active platform for flipping NFT items. The reason for such categorical statements seems to be a surge of activity on Cardano NFT.
u.today

Dogecoin Set To Mark Its Nine Years of Existence and 63 "Dog Years"

u.today

Bitcoin Closer to Bullish Takeover Than You Think, Data Suggests

u.today

XRP Reloading for New Spike up Following 13% Plunge

u.today

QNT Price Escalated 150% Since September with Another Massive Spike Today

u.today

Here's Why Ethereum's Price Crashed So Low Since Merge: Details

u.today

Charles Hoskinson Says Every Bank in America Shills Crypto, Here's How

u.today

XRP Generates Bullish Divergence as Momentum Stalls

The XRP token is seemingly confirming a bullish divergence on its hourly chart, according to the 100eyes Crypto Scanner account. Traders can spot divergencies based on the relative strength index (RSI), a momentum indicator used in technical analysis. It is displayed on an oscillator, which ranges from 0 to 100.
u.today

Cardano DEX Sees 788% Growth in User Activity Post-Vasil: Details

u.today

Whales Grabbing DOGE Frantically as Its Trading Volume Spikes

u.today

Casper (CSPR) Rallies for 14% in Last 24 Hours, Here's Main Reason Why

The live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification has been showing impressive results in terms of market performance as its underlying token CSPR reaches the first place on the market in terms of profitability among the 100 biggest digital assets in the crypto industry. How does CSPR work?
u.today

Cardano Founder Takes Jab at Bitcoin SV

Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson has weighed in on Bitcoin SV’s recent predicament by recalling that Bitcoin founder was, in fact, a single miner on the popular blockchain during its early days. As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin Association, a Switzerland-based nonprofit organization, announced that it would take legal action...
u.today

2.5 Billion LUNC Burned in Recent Hours as LUNC Community Awaits Price Gain

u.today

Bitcoin's Recent U-Turn Should Give Bulls Glimmer of Hope

Bitcoin's abnormal price action that occurred last Thursday suggests that the largest cryptocurrency could be on the cusp of another major price spike, according to a Monday report by Bloomberg. As reported by U.Today, the largest cryptocurrency came dangerously close to falling below the $18,000 level last Wednesday due to...
u.today

Ripple CEO Says His "Outrage Has Grown" Regarding SEC Lawsuit, Here's Why

u.today

Peter Brandt Is Surprisingly Bullish on NFTs

Prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt has surprised his followers with enthusiastic tweets about non-fungible tokens. Earlier this week, Brandt tweeted that some NFTs projects would make it, igniting heated discussions about the state of the sector. On Sunday, the veteran trader explained his rather progressive stance, arguing that NFTs have...

