ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Chicago Woman, 87, Found Dead in Wheelchair After Assault

CHICAGO (AP) — An 87-year-old Chicago woman who was found dead in her apartment at a senior living complex died following an assault, authorities said. An autopsy found that Mae Brown suffered multiple injuries from an assault and her weekend death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy