ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Social Security Benefits Will Jump a Historic 8.7% in 2023

By Cara Smith
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040Wus_0iXefGaV00

Between inflation and rising fuel prices, it’s no secret that your dollar isn’t going as far as it once did. Today, the Social Security Administration released a figure illustrating how far consumers’ purchasing power has decreased — and how it’s done so in record fashion.

The SSA announced that its annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is 8.7%. That’s the largest cost-of-living increase in more than 40 years. For most Social Security beneficiaries, this adjustment translates to an average of $140 or more per month starting in January, according to an SSA press release.

“Medicare premiums are going down and Social Security benefits are going up in 2023, which will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room,” Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, said in the press release.

What are COLAs and CPIs?

The Social Security Administration uses annual COLAs to increase, if necessary, its beneficiaries’ monthly payments to align with the real-world costs of goods and services. In addition, the administration has used COLAs since the 1970s to ensure both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments keep up with inflation .

To understand COLAs, it helps to know about another acronym: CPI. The overall Consumer Price Index is calculated monthly by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and measures the average change in prices that consumers are paying for goods and services like food, fuel and medical care.

The Social Security Administration bases each cost-of-living adjustment on one specific index under the CPI umbrella — the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. Put simply, the index shows how prices may have increased, and the COLA helps consumers compensate for those higher prices.

The BLS released the latest CPI report this morning, before the SSA’s announcement. The CPI report shows an 8.2% increase in the cost of consumer goods in the 12-month period ending September 2022.

Past COLA figures compared with today’s

The last COLA, announced in December 2021, was 5.9%. The COLA announced today is 8.7%.

Since the SSA began issuing COLAs in 1975, the highest adjustments were in 1980 (14.3%) and in 1981 (11.2%). Since then, adjustments have remained in the single digits.

One of the other highest COLAs was in 2008, during the Great Recession. That year’s COLA was 5.8%.

How to weather the rising costs of living

Whether you’re a Social Security beneficiary or not, the latest COLA increase illustrates how inflation affects spending power acutely. While there’s no easy fix to inflation, there are steps you can take to keep as much money as possible in your pocket.

For example, prioritize paying down debts with high-interest rates, such as payday loans.

And make sure you’re aware of your spending, says Travis Tracy, a certified financial planner and the founder of Fortitude Financial Planning in Durham, North Carolina.

“It all comes back to cash flow,” Tracy says. “That’s what I work on with my clients: sitting down and seeing where everything’s going.”

Review your bank statements to see past expenses, or download a budget app that automatically tracks your spending .

If fuel is a significant expense, consider using a gas app to find the cheapest fuel in your area. Tracy also recommends clustering weekly errands on one or two days to reduce fuel spending.

If you’re having to decide which bills to cover, make sure you’re paying as little as possible for the services you need. Pick up the phone and call the companies behind the bills you pay, and politely request to have your bills lowered, paused or deferred.

You can also call 211 or visit 211.org for assistance related to housing, food, health care and other essential services.

More From NerdWallet Friendly Reminder: Celebrity Crypto Endorsements Don’t Mean Much Get Kids Set to Invest With Custodial Accounts What to Expect From the Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Decision

Cara Smith writes for NerdWallet. Email: cara.smith@nerdwallet.com.

The article Social Security Benefits Will Jump a Historic 8.7% in 2023 originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Lower wage workers lack adequate access to employee benefits

Across all benefit types, access to benefits increases with wages, which means that the lowest earners are least likely to have benefits available. Among the bottom 10% of earners, 36% have retirement plans, 32% have paid holidays and vacation days, 26% have health insurance, and 15% have life insurance, while the share for the top 10% of earners exceeds 90% in each of those categories. Even the gap between low- and middle-income earners can be substantial. For example, just 47% of the bottom quarter of earners have access to paid holidays and vacation days, while 79% of the second-lowest quarter do. Similarly, only 39% of bottom quarter earners have health insurance, compared to 73% of those in the 25–50% wage percentile.
Wyoming News

Smaller businesses struggle to offer the same benefits as larger businesses

While well-resourced firms have responded to the Great Resignation by raising wages and increasing their benefits offerings, not every employer has been able to do so. Access to benefits has a clear relationship to business size: companies with more employees tend to offer benefits more frequently than companies with fewer employees. Workers seeking out benefits in their hunt for better jobs and working conditions may also need to look in certain industries to find the employers who are most likely to offer benefits. Typical incomes...
Wyoming News

Americans cut back on groceries because of inflation

(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows that inflation is causing most Americans to cut back at the grocery store. Morning Consult released the survey results, which showed that 82% of American shoppers report trying to save on groceries in the last month because of inflation with more and more Americans simply buying less at the store. "The most common cost-saving actions are comparing prices and buying generic...
Wyoming News

There's a Push to Expand Medicare's Coverage of Dental Issues

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Still, the proposed rules would not provide full coverage for regular dental care, which has been explicitly excluded from Medicare since the program’s founding in 1965. “Traditional Medicare doesn't cover routine preventive dental services, such as exams, cleanings, X-rays,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

Total US job quits have risen 36 percent from two years prior

The effect of all these factors has been a significant increase in job movement across the U.S. labor market. Total U.S. job quits began spiking upward in 2021, reaching a high of 4.8 million quits in August 2021. While quits declined slightly in the subsequent fall and winter, workers still left their jobs at rates well above recent historical levels. And in 2022, quits have topped four million in every month from April to July. While the Great Resignation has affected all industries and income levels, turnover has been most concentrated in low-wage sectors. Fields like retail and hospitality have seen a disproportionate share of the country’s job turnover in the last two years, with workers frequently citing difficult working conditions and low, stagnant wages as a reason for moving on to new roles. These fields are also least likely to offer key benefits like health insurance, paid time off, and flexible work arrangements—all of which took on new importance during the pandemic.
Wyoming News

Privacy in America

The U.S. currently has a sectoral approach to privacy. Some areas of life, such as health and credit, are heavily regulated. The Fair Credit Reporting Act largely determines how businesses dealing with credit information can handle that data. The act, which states that consumer information "cannot be provided to anyone who does not have a purpose specified in the Act," is enforced by the Federal Trade Commission. However, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has rule-making authority. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act limits how health information can be shared. Its Privacy Rule affects "covered entities," such as health care...
Wyoming News

How High-Priced Homes Changed the Mortgage Game in 2021

The housing market in 2021 was one for the record books. With prices at historic highs and the number of listings in a deep hole, open houses looked like Black Friday sales and many would-be buyers were elbowed out of the melee. In 2021, the share of buyers paying all cash for home purchases trended higher in the United States, but the overwhelming majority of home sales still involved mortgages. Unfortunately, as with every year, many 2021 mortgage applications were met with denials. ...
Wyoming News

Over a Million Americans Are Rationing Insulin Due to High Cost

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than 1 million Americans with diabetes have to ration lifesaving insulin because they can't afford it, a new study shows. Many people delayed picking up their insulin prescription, while others took lower doses than they needed, researchers found. Experts said the findings are hardly surprising: Insulin prices have skyrocketed over the past 20 years, and surveys have suggested that many Americans ration...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy