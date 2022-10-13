ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry seeks Thanksgiving donations

CHEYENNE – St. Joseph’s Food Pantry is seeking monetary and food donations for the Thanksgiving holiday.

This year, the nonprofit is expecting to assist 500-plus families by providing groceries for Thanksgiving dinner. St. Joseph’s Food Pantry is open to all community members in need of assistance.

The pantry is in need of: frozen turkeys (12-15 pounds each), canned green beans, canned corn, canned sweet potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, jellied cranberries, gravy mix (not in glass jars), french-fried onions, vegetable oil, jars of mayonnaise (also not in glass jars), mini-marshmallows and instant mashed potatoes (18- to 26-ounce boxes).

Mail checks to P.O. Box 1141, Cheyenne, WY, 82003, or drop off donations at 206 Van Lennen Ave. during open hours of Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Visit stjosepantry.org for more information.

