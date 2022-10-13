Read full article on original website
‘The Midnight Club’ season 1 ending, explained
The Midnight Club was filled with scares and twists as it took audiences down a supernatural road with compelling stories about kids trying to make the best of the time they have left. The 10-part Netflix series is based on Christopher Pike’s novels and from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanigan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong who came together to deliver a series with surprising compassion for its characters and there’s so much to delve into.
The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor
Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy heaps praise on Matt Smith as fans realize just how much of a badass Daemon really is
Despite all the reservations and skepticism that accompanied the House of the Dragon marketing campaign and its initial release, everyone now jumps at the opportunity to tell their peers just how great the Game of Thrones prequel is. HBO owes that success in no small part to the amazing ensemble of actors bringing the Targaryens to life in all their nuanced glory. Perhaps chiefly among them is Matt Smith, who has garnered global acclaim for his portrayal of Daemon, the Rogue Prince himself.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The Dance of Dragons begins and Google searches for Olivia Cooke’s feet skyrocket
The penultimate House of the Dragon episode finally kickstarted the Dance of Dragons after Aegon Targaryen usurped the throne from his sister, Rhaenyra. As fans recover from the jaw-dropping scene of Rhaenys breaking off the coronation ceremony on top of her dragon, Meleys, and try to put that gross scene between Queen Alicent and Larys Strong behind them, HBO releases the first preview trailer for next week’s season one finale, which teases Rhaenyra and Daemon establishing a war council to prepare for the confrontation with the Greens.
‘She-Hulk’ star casts doubt on season 2, no doubt to the delight of trolls everywhere
Phase Four has proven to be the most polarizing stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by far, but the ongoing battle between critics, fans, and the key creatives involved in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law certainly takes some beating. The half-hour legal comedy was the subject of a review-bombing campaign before...
A freshly panned in-house exclusive unimaginatively terrorizes the Netflix Top 10 in 78 nations
Death, taxes, and underwhelming Netflix originals are three of the very few guarantees in life, so it’s without a single shred of surprise we discover that The Curse of Bridge Hollow has laughed in the face of a critical drubbing to instantaneously become one of the platform’s biggest hits.
What has fans wondering about ’90 Day Fiancé’ star Big Ed?
The reality television show 90 Day Fiancé has had its share of interesting characters. From Veronica Rodriguez, who recently put on a live sex show for her viewers, to Stephanie Matto, who makes money selling her ta-ta sweat, they continue to raise eyebrows. Beyond the outrageous characters reality television seems to spawn, Big Ed is one of the beloved stars of the show. Fans have tracked him from his start in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, and all the way up to his current success. Now, they are wondering if he’s okay, and there is a very good reason why.
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
A star-stuffed psychological sci-fi favorite never deserved to be labeled a cheap knockoff
In one of the very few instances of critics and crowds being on exactly the same page, The Faculty is held in exactly the same regard by both parties on Rotten Tomatoes via respective 55 percent scores. And yet, that doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story.
An infamously doomed sequel that lost a small fortune prepares for the worst on streaming
We’ve seen plenty of sequels replace A-list stars and continue to thrive, but even though Steve Carell is one of the most talented comedic actors in the business, everyone was pretty convinced from the beginning that Evan Almighty was doomed to fail. Its predecessor had become an absolute monster...
‘She-Hulk’ director explains how she weaponized the trolls against themselves
It’s just as well that the entire creative team behind Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law knew exactly what they were getting themselves into, because the trolls more than lived up to their end of the bargain. Review-bombing the show before it had even premiered is par for...
In an extreme case of optimism, a sequel to ‘The Flash’ has apparently already been written
We’re getting a sense of just how important The Flash is to Warner Bros Discovery today. Apparently so much so that a sequel for the movie has already been written. In a deep dive on the state of the DC extended universe, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there are definite plans for the franchise should it do well at the box office. That, of course, is no guarantee, considering its star Ezra Miller recently pled not guilty in court to felony burglary charges.
The R-rated version of ‘Black Adam’ is quickly becoming the new Snyder Cut
Dwayne Johnson doesn’t really tend to star in R-rated movies anymore, having only made two appearances in age-restricted projects in the last decade – and even then, 2015’s Empire State was largely released straight to video. The internet doesn’t care, though, with the campaign already underway to see the more brutal version of Black Adam made available to the masses.
An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos
It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
‘She-Hulk’ director wants the favor paid back in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Fans were ecstatic to see the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to the MCU in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series. The inclusion of the character had fans worried prior to his debut but most seem to be happy with the usually gruff characters’ chance to have a little fun, wink wink, in the more light-hearted series. Now, She-Hulk‘s director wants to see a little more of the adorable pairing in Daredevil’s upcoming Disney/Marvel solo series, Daredevil: Born Again.
‘Armor Wars’ movie might lay the groundwork for the debut of an iconic Marvel villain
One of the most under-observed nuances in the realm of creativity is understanding how the piece relates to and is bolstered by the medium that it takes shape as; perhaps this is why so many video games make for lackluster movies. With respect to that, we may never know why...
A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges
As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence. The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of...
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
