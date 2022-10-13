ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Best Apple Cider Destinations Around Baltimore

Move over pumpkin spice—it’s apple season. The burnt-orange blend often gets all of the credit as the top fall flavor, but, as the air gets cooler, we’re suckers for crunchy leaves, cozy crackling fires, and, best of all, crisp local apples. This time of year, Maryland orchards and farms are dotted with the tart fruits, which, of course, bring apple cider in all forms—hot, cold, boozy, slushified, or even baked into warm, sugar-coated donuts.
Open & Shut: Church; Cava; Doozy’s Diner; Checkerspot Brewing

Church: Now open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m., this long-awaited cocktail bar from hospitality veterans Chelsea Gregoire, Marisa Dobson, and Martha Lucius made its official debut last night in Old Goucher. Its name is “a full circle moment” for Gregoire, the bar’s founder and hospitality director who holds a Bachelor of Science in religion and a Master of Arts in theology from Liberty University. The name is also meant to reference “a secular, playful gesture of gathering,” according to a press release. Located at 2219 Maryland Ave., Church’s opening menu lists 10 cocktails (including five spirit-free versions) that are modern interpretations of the classics and utilize housemade sodas, juices, and syrups. Expect offerings such as “The Host,” a large-format martini for four or five guests served tableside, as well as “St. Vincent,” a colorful brandy and concord grape beverage topped with mint foam.
Ninth Annual Baltimore Deviled Egg Pageant Gets Crackin’ This Weekend

When it comes to fan-favorite hors d’oeuvres, there are people who love deviled eggs. And then, there’s Martine Richards—who can’t seem to get enough of them. “The amount of deviled eggs I want to eat when they’re at parties is just rude,” quips the instructional technologist from Remington. “You can eat like two, or maybe three when no one’s looking, but it’s just rude to eat more than a couple. And every time I see them, I want more than a couple.”
ABOUT

Baltimore magazine serves as a user’s guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore’s most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.

 https://www.baltimoremagazine.com

