Church: Now open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m., this long-awaited cocktail bar from hospitality veterans Chelsea Gregoire, Marisa Dobson, and Martha Lucius made its official debut last night in Old Goucher. Its name is “a full circle moment” for Gregoire, the bar’s founder and hospitality director who holds a Bachelor of Science in religion and a Master of Arts in theology from Liberty University. The name is also meant to reference “a secular, playful gesture of gathering,” according to a press release. Located at 2219 Maryland Ave., Church’s opening menu lists 10 cocktails (including five spirit-free versions) that are modern interpretations of the classics and utilize housemade sodas, juices, and syrups. Expect offerings such as “The Host,” a large-format martini for four or five guests served tableside, as well as “St. Vincent,” a colorful brandy and concord grape beverage topped with mint foam.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 DAYS AGO