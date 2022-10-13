Read full article on original website
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2022
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
How to Watch ‘Hellraiser’: Is the New Horror Reboot Streaming?
Jamie Clayton leads the fresh take on the horror franchise
‘The Midnight Club’ Finale Ending Explained
Co-creator Mike Flanagan tells TheWrap what fans can expect to be revealed in a potential Season 2
The 15 Best Horror Movies of 2022 and How to Watch Them
From cannibals to UFOs to ghost-faced killers
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune
BFI London 2022 Review: Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney
‘The Watcher’ Review: Ryan Murphy’s Next True Crime Netflix Series Is a Joyless Camp Fest
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale lead the seven-episode series that's as subtle as a sledgehammer
‘Freaky’ Director Slams ‘Halloween Ends’ Release on Peacock: ‘Stop Gambling With Filmmakers’
“Halloween Ends” has become the latest film that Universal has moved to a day-and-date release strategy with a simultaneous rollout in theaters and on its streaming service Peacock. But Christopher Landon, who directed the Blumhouse horror films “Happy Death Day” and “Freaky” for Universal, is sick of Hollywood using the strategy at the expense of directors.
In An Era Of Streaming And The Near Death Of The Rom-Com Genre, "Bros" Was Never Going To Succeed
Despite being a quality film, Bros. faced the uphill battle from the start for being a theatrical release of a film in a practically dead genre while marketing itself as something it wasn't.
Offbeat Slasher Movies Will Always Have Their Day; ‘Halloween Ends’’ Time Will Come (Commentary)
“Halloween Ends” just opened in theaters, while also being made available on Universal’s streaming platform Peacock, and the response has been divisive to say the least. The third chapter of the new trilogy (once again directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis) made $41.3 million at the box office opening weekend, a good number for sure but lower than the studio and box office prognosticators were predicting. (Elsewhere, Universal is claiming it was a smash for Peacock.) Critically, the results were just as middling. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie pulled down a 41% critics score, with an audience score of 57%. But “Halloween Ends” took chances; it’s not perfect but it’s more interesting and idiosyncratic than most run-of-the-mill horror fare.
‘Smile’ Ending Explained: Put on a Happy Face
With commentary from director Parker Finn and star Sosie Bacon
‘Black Adam’ Was Recut to Avoid an R Rating: ‘The Movie Was Just Really Violent’
Dwayne Johnson makes his big DC universe debut in “Black Adam” this week, but when the superhero pic was first submitted to the MPA, it earned an R rating. “We were battling with the [MPA] for a while, we were an R rating for several weeks, and it took a lot of work to get us under, to like make enough little tweaks to be able to get to that PG-13 bar,” producer Hiram Garcia told TheWrap in a recent interview.
‘Welcome to Chippendales': Kumail Nanjiani Makes a Killing in New Trailer for Hulu’s Titillating, True-Story Miniseries (Video)
Kumail Nanjiani dreams big and crashes hard in the new trailer for the Hulu series “Welcome to Chippendales,” in which he stars as the founder of the iconic all-male strip club empire. “Chippendales” chronicles the ascension of Indian immigrant Somen “Steve” Banerjee’s (Nanjiani) from shop employee to business...
‘Halloween Ends’ Star Andi Matichak Breaks Down Allyson and Laurie’s Final Showdown with Michael Myers
[This story contains spoilers for Halloween Ends.] Andi Matichak is the horror genre’s newest final girl.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Halloween Ends' Opens to So-So $41M, Lowest of Trilogy'Freaky' Director Blasts Studios Over Day-and-Date Releases Amid 'Halloween Ends' Launch: "It Destroyed Us"Events of the Week: 'Black Adam,' 'Halloween Ends' and More The star of Halloween Ends, as well as the two previous films in David Gordon Green’s Halloween legacy trilogy, had the unique honor of joining the family of final girls alongside the genre’s most celebrated final girl, Jamie Lee Curtis. In the climactic scene of Ends, Michael Myers (James Jude...
The ‘Star Trek’ Sequel That Never Was: Hemsworth and Pine in a ‘Last Crusade’-Like Adventure
J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay wanted to bring back Chris Hemsworth as Kirk's father
How to Watch the ‘Halloween’ Movies in Order: Michael Myers Timeline Explained
There are more Michael Myers timelines than you think
Review: A friendship ends in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
What if, one day, your best friend decided that they didn’t want to be friends anymore? Not because of something that happened like a fight or some offense. You didn’t say something stupid while drunk. It’s not anything that can be apologized for or mended. It’s much worse than that. It’s just you.
8 Questions With Veronica Roth As She Chats About Her Latest Book, "Poster Girl"
Station Eleven meets The Minority Report in Roth's latest, and she's here to tell you a little more about why your next read should be Poster Girl.
This ‘Stranger Things’ star is all grown up — and partying for his 21st across Miami
He’ll always have Miami Beach.
‘House of the Dragon’ Timeline: When Does Each Episode Take Place?
There are a lot of time jumps in the HBO series
