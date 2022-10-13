ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austerity architect George Osborne is in no position to lecture Liz Truss | Brief letters

By Letters
 5 days ago
George Osborne Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

George Osborne, the chancellor who enthusiastically swung the wrecking ball of Tory austerity, is complaining that Liz Truss’s damaging policies may wipe out the Conservative party ( Liz Truss on verge of major U-turn on real-terms benefits cut, 9 October ). It’s as if a person who connived with arsonists is whining about a fellow pyromaniac chucking petrol on the remaining embers.
Amanda Baker
Edinburgh

• Dominic Norman-Taylor is on to a loser in wanting to express the size of an American (gridiron) football pitch in terms of a British (soccer) one ( Letters, 10 October ). Whereas the former is fixed, the latter is variable, with quite a wide range. Better to think of it as 17 tennis courts.
Michael Bulley
Chalon-sur-Saône, France

• As a republican, I’d like to thank King Charles III for setting the date for his coronation on the final day of the English Football League season, as this will give many of us something far more interesting to do ( Report, 11 October ).
Ian Grieve
Gordon Bennett, Shropshire Union canal

• As a teacher in primary, secondary and special schools between 1956 and 1990, a frequent exhortation of mine was: “Please can you shout quietly?” It may or may not have been cherished ( Letters, 12 October ), but it was almost always effective.
Jill Westby
Nottingham

• The only pie that Liz Truss needs to grow is a humble one.
Helen Pendrous
Stourbridge, West Midlands

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

The Guardian

The Guardian

The Guardian

The Guardian

The Guardian

