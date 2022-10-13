Read full article on original website
DOJ recommends 6 months in prison for Steve Bannon
Washington — The Justice Department on Monday recommended Steve Bannon, the right-wing radio host and ally of former President Donald Trump, be sentenced to six months in prison and fined $200,000 after he was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Here’s how you can apply for student loan forgiveness
President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they leave an event about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday...
Trump coming to south Texas for rally ahead of early voting
YOUNGSTOWN, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Audience members put their index finger up to symbolize America First while President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre before on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Republican Senate candidate JD Vance and Rep. Jim Jordan(R-OH) will spoke to supporters along with Former President Trump.(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
