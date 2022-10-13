Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
SAND Price Analysis: Will The Sandbox bulls be able to resume the uptrend?
•SAND/USD is currently priced at $0.77 and has increased by 1.86% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 10.20% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest that the altcoin is in a consolidation phase. Short Term View: Heavy artillery required for SAND Crypto to launch an...
themarketperiodical.com
CAKE Token Price Analysis: CAKE token price is trading at the supply zone on a daily time frame, as it forms a bullish chart pattern, will it give a breakout?
The CAKE token price is trading at the supply zone on a daily time frame. The CAKE token price is forming an ascending triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of CAKE/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.000223 with an increase of 1.29% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
AVALANCHE Token Price Analysis: AVAX token price is hovering around the supply, after bouncing off the demand zone, will it continue the bullish momentum?
The AVAX token price is trading above the demand zone on a daily time frame. The AVAX token price has formed a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of AVAX/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0008252 with an increase of 2.79% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
TWT Price Analysis: Trust Wallet Token rises amidst a sea of bullish momentum
•TWT/USD is currently priced at $1.04 and has increased by 2.26% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. •The trading volumes have decreased by 20.34% over the past day. Short Term View: Trust Wallet Token wards off the bears. The Trust Wallet...
themarketperiodical.com
1INCH Price Analysis: 1INCH Network price action provides a flicker of hope
•1INCH/USD is currently priced at $0.56 and has increased by 1.35% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 35.25% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest that the altcoin is in a consolidation phase. Short Term View: Will 1INCH Network price break out of the clutter?
themarketperiodical.com
Budblockz Looks to Overtake XRP & BNB
XRP and BNB are two of the most significant crypto coins. They have been part of the top 10 cryptocurrencies for the last couple of years. However, past success does not guarantee future performance. This becomes ever more apparent with the current issues Ripple (XPR) and Binance Coin (BNB) face in 2022. However, crumbling giants mean opportunities for new and promising projects. That is especially true if they are located in an industry with huge potential that has been largely undetected. The cannabis market is one of the best examples, and the new all-in-one decentralized solution BudBlockz allows you to access this market before everyone else does. But can BudBlocks even overtake XRP and BNB?
themarketperiodical.com
MKR Price Analysis: Bulls grasp the price action as MKR Price continues to rise
•MKR/USD is currently priced at $1,043.70 and has increased by 7.25% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. •The trading volumes have increased by 59.65% over the past day. Short Term View: MKR bulls keeping the bears at arm’s length. The...
themarketperiodical.com
WAVES Price Analysis: Waves Crypto price on the verge of breakout
•WAVES/USD is currently priced at $3.59 and has increased by 9.37% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 140.90% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Waves Crypto bulls provide momentary respite. The Waves Crypto price...
JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic recommends trimming exposure to stocks as risk of a hawkish policy error by the Fed rises
"The increasingly hawkish rhetoric from central banks, and escalation of the war in Ukraine are likely to delay the economic and market recovery."
Hasbro Shares Fall To Multi-Year Low After Disappointing Q3 Earnings Report, Dim Holiday Sales Outlook
Hasbro shares tumbled to their lowest level since 2015 after the toymaker and entertainment company reported a sharp drop in quarterly revenue and earnings results below Wall Street expectations. Midway through the trading day, Hasbro shares were down 3% at $65.76 on above-average volume. Inflation and consumer sensitivity to price played a key role in the company’s 15% earnings slide in the quarter ending September 30, compared with the year-earlier period, and the company is also battling foreign currency fluctuations and supply-chain issues. Revenue totaled $1.68 billion, matching analysts’ consensus estimate, but adjusted earnings per share fell 10 cents short of Wall...
themarketperiodical.com
Why BudBlockz (BLUNT) Can Be A Top 10 Utility Token Surpassing SOL & XMR
BudBlockz is rapidly becoming a household coin and popular token in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. For a token launched to the market in 2022, BudBlockz is already touted to surpass the likes of Solana (SOL) & Monero (XMR) and become one of the top 10 utility tokens before the end of the year.
Comments / 0