Lincoln, NE

VIDEO: Mickey Joseph gives his thoughts on Nebraska at Purdue

By Gregg Peterson
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
(Photo credit: Abby Barmore/HuskerOnline)

Nebraska Head Coach Mickey Joseph meets with reporters on Thursday following practice as the Huskers get ready to hit the road again.

