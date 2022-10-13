ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Practice Report: Where Buckeyes can improve on both sides of ball during off week

By Spencer Holbrook
On3.com
 5 days ago
TreVeyon Henderson is a stud running back for Ohio State. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has set and stated goals for the only off week of the regular season.

The Buckeyes are rolling on offense and defense right now. Pressing pause on that momentum could be dangerous. But it’s also a great week for this football team to be well-rested and recovered halfway through the schedule — ahead of a national championship push.

To attain those lofty goals, the Buckeyes must rest and recover — and get healthier — during the next week of preparation for the second half of the season. But there are still certain areas Ohio State needs to be better at, especially in the back end of the defense and, arguably, on special teams.

Spencer Holbrook and Tim May were back outside the Horseshoe on Thursday morning, breaking down how the Buckeyes are turning their focus to Iowa after the off week in the latest Practice Report.

The Lettermen Row crew is back for a full report on what it learned.

Don’t miss the Practice Report with Spencer and Tim as they take a look at the Ohio State off week and talk about the Buckeyes.

On3.com

