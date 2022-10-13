ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

2025 four-star RB Anthony Rogers excited to see Tennessee

By Jeremy Johnson
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ob3Q_0iXeVo7900
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

2025 four-star running back Anthony Rogers talks Tennessee ahead of his upcoming visit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba recaps Tennessee visit

Like everybody else inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, St. Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy five-star EDGE Samuel M’Pemba was extremely impressed by the environment for Tennessee‘s 52-49 victory over Alabama. M’Pemba discussed that atmosphere and more from his official visit with Volquest. “Right before he (hit) the kick,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Recruits react to Alabama's 49-52 loss at Tennessee

Saturday afternoon featured what some would regard as the game of the 2022 college football season thus far. No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee traded barbs in a highly anticipated matchup that more than lived up to its billing. ** Running thread of recruit reactions to Alabama’s loss to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban speaks following loss to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 3 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) lost to No. 6 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday in Knoxville. Soon after the heartbreaking 52-49 defeat, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban addressed the media. Below, we’ve included everything he said during that media availability. Not a member...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama, Nick Saban have slipped

In modern college football history, and arguably all of college football history, there is no better coach than Nick Saban. Throughout the time he’s coached, analyst Paul Finebaum has watched and praised him. Now, following a loss full of mistakes to Tennessee, Finebaum has become critical of Saban. While...
MONTGOMERY, AL
On3.com

5-star Oklahoma QB commit Jackson Arnold stars again in victory

Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star quarterback and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold has been almost untouchable to start the 2022 high school season. Now seven games into the year, Arnold has displayed no signs of fading as Denton Guyer is 7-0 after dominating city rival Denton (Texas) Braswell on Friday. Arnold threw...
DENTON, TX
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 7

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 7. The Tennessee Volunteers have skyrocketed to No. 2 on Herbstreit’s list after turning the college football world on its head by defeating Alabama 52-49 in Knoxville Saturday night. The loss knocked the Crimson Tide down to No. 6 on Herbstreit’s list, knocking Oklahoma State out of his rankings.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Tennessee kickoff time announced

In 12 days, your University of Kentucky Wildcats will play in Neyland Stadium against rival Tennessee, now the third-ranked team in college football. Energy will be high as the very-likely-undefeated Volunteers welcome Kentucky to Knoxville with intentions of keeping the Vols’ national championship hopes alive, while the good guys in blue (road whites, actually) hope to spoil all of the fun and keep the Cats’ dreams of a special season intact.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

4-star Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng completed his first official visit on Sunday. The Haverhill (MA) Bradford Christian junior took in the sights and sounds of Lansing, Michigan, as the Michigan State football team hosted and beat Wisconsin. On3 caught up with the 2024 On3 150 No. 32 player to get...
LANSING, MI
On3.com

The five-star recruits in the 2024 On3 Consensus

The 2024 On3 Consensus updated Monday after On3 released its latest iteration of the 2024 On300. This is the first time in the 2024 recruiting cycle that the On3 Consensus includes 10 five-star prospects. The On3 Consensus is a state-of-the-art resource in the recruiting industry. Unlike other consensus ratings, the...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy