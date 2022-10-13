Read full article on original website
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
3 Marlins prospects on the rise after 2022
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's time to spotlight the Marlins' Minor League system, which has undergone turnover in the past year. Once a Top 5 farm system,...
Everything at stake for Guardians, Yankees in Game 5
And so we have a Game 5, our only one in the Division Series round. It’s quite a doozy, featuring the favored and forever-dramatic New York Yankees and the upstart (and SpongeBob-crooning) Cleveland Guardians. The stakes are through the roof on this one, obviously: It’s a win-or-go-home game, between...
5 keys to Game 5 between Guardians, Yankees
Astros vs. Mariners gave us an 18-inning pitchers’ duel in the longest scoreless tie in postseason history. Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers gave us two of the biggest upsets in the history of the MLB postseason. That was all entertaining. But none of the above gave us...
Guards' peskiness proving a match for Yankees' power
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians used persistent peskiness to board baserunners. A Steven Kwan hustle double on a ground ball down the line, a José Ramírez base hit off the fists, a Josh Naylor single slapped at an awkward angle over an outstretched glove. Whatever it took to get a guy on and get a guy -- one guy at a time -- in.
How has Cleveland fared in recent elimination games? Well ...
Stop us if you’ve heard this one already -- it’s been a really long time since Cleveland won the World Series. 74 years, if you want to be specific about the amount of time since the city's last World Series title in 1948. (Just as a reference point, the Red Sox’s championship drought officially became known as the “Curse of the Bambino” after 68 years.)
Bader emerging in postseason ... and making Yankees history
CLEVELAND -- Heralded for his defense, Harrison Bader is thriving in the postseason spotlight. On Sunday night at Progressive Field, with New York staring down the prospect of elimination in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Bader found the seats for the third time in this series. He hammered the first pitch he saw from Guardians starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning, launching a Statcast-projected 429-foot blast to left-center field.
Guardians' 'pen streak snapped, but big arms rested for G4
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians' bullpen finally gave up a run this postseason. Cleveland's bullpen pitched with a deficit throughout its use in Game 3 of its American League Division Series against the Yankees on Saturday at Progressive Field. The Guardians' bullpen looms larger than ever. While late-inning rallies and clutch...
Winner-take-all Game 5 stage won't intimidate Civale
CLEVELAND -- Aaron Civale endured three stints on the injured list for three different injuries to return in time to help the Guardians get to the postseason. He waited patiently in the bullpen in case manager Terry Francona needed him in their AL Division Series opener. He’s not going to complain that his introduction to playoff baseball is a winner-take-all Game 5 at Yankee Stadium that was pushed back to Tuesday afternoon after Monday's rainout -- 13 days after his last pitch in a game.
Cole 'in command of the moment,' steers ALDS to G5
CLEVELAND -- By the seventh inning on Sunday, as waves of fatigue began to crash in Gerrit Cole’s prized right arm and legs, the right-hander had already achieved his stated objective of cutting through noise and finding his postseason focus. He had answered the call in a critical win-or-else scenario, needing a win to keep the Yankees’ season alive.
Morton's Game 4 start ends in painfully familiar manner
PHILADELPHIA -- Just like the last time he made a high-stakes start in the postseason, the biggest blow against the Braves’ Charlie Morton came via a comebacker. It was typical of a tough week in which little went to plan for Atlanta’s starting pitchers in the National League Division Series, aside from Kyle Wright’s six-inning scoreless gem in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Max Fried struggled through Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon coming off an illness. Spencer Strider, back from a month-long absence for a left oblique injury, was brilliant for two innings of Game 3 on Friday before his velocity dipped in a disastrous third.
Arias steps in for Naylor, steps up for Guardians
CLEVELAND -- Guardians infielder Gabriel Arias was the first to show up to the ballpark prior to Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on Saturday. He didn’t bother looking at the lineup hanging in the clubhouse. He knew his role was to get himself prepared to enter the game at any point like he has done for the past week. Or so he thought.
Garcia gives Astros relief outing of a lifetime in G3
SEATTLE -- When thinking about the performance of his bullpen in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, Astros manager Dusty Baker recalled the 2000 NLDS, when he was the manager of the Giants facing the Mets. That night, he said, the Giants eventually ran out of pitching in...
Another Oscar winner! Guardians walk off, take 2-1 ALDS lead
CLEVELAND -- Oscar Gonzalez knew he was going to win Saturday’s game, even when it seemed impossible. As Baseball Savant was calculating that Cleveland had a 4% chance of overcoming a two-run deficit with one out in the bottom of the ninth, the Guardians’ dugout determined that it had a 100% chance of winning as long as Myles Straw reached base.
Holmes, Boone back on same page after G3 'miscommunication'
CLEVELAND -- One day after Clay Holmes stood in the visiting bullpen at Progressive Field, watching a ninth-inning lead melt away and wondering why his name wasn’t called, manager Aaron Boone said that he and the reliever were on the same page. • ALDS Game 5: Tonight, 7 p.m....
Astros win 18-inning marathon to reach 6th straight ALCS
SEATTLE -- The Astros weren’t too tired to party. Far from it. The music was pumping in the visiting clubhouse at T-Mobile Park, the smell of champagne filled the air and a group of bewildered, exhausted and excited players tried to digest and appreciate what they had just witnessed.
Here's why Astros are optimistic entering 6th straight ALCS
HOUSTON -- Now that everyone has recovered from the Astros’ epic American League Division Series victory over the Mariners on Saturday -- capped off when rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña broke a scoreless deadlock with an 18th-inning homer -- it’s time for some rest and reflection for the hometown team.
'Gut-wrenching ending' to G3 raises bullpen questions for Yanks
CLEVELAND -- The phone rang in the visitors’ bullpen during the ninth inning on Saturday evening as Wandy Peralta neared the end of his line, a two-run Yankees lead appearing more in jeopardy with each fatigued pitch. The voice crackled through the earpiece, identifying Clarke Schmidt as the choice to warm up. No one was more surprised than Clay Holmes.
Hey, listen! Prospects mic’d up in the Fall League
In the Arizona Fall League, a showcase circuit for some of baseball's most electric up-and-coming talent, the competition is tight but the atmosphere is loose. Listen in as the Rockies Zac Veen (MLB's No. 23 prospect), the Marlins' Victor Mesa Jr. (MIA No. 13) and the Yankees' Jasson Domínguez (MLB No. 39) get mic'd up.
Rock the baby! Naylor's HR trot is must-see
CLEVELAND -- Not only does Josh Naylor continue to deliver hits in the American League Division Series battle against the Yankees, he’s acting as their Guardian, pun totally intended. In the fourth inning of Cleveland's 4-2 loss in Game 4 that evened the series at two games each, Naylor...
