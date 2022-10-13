ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

Travel Maven

This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
Travel Maven

This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
The Daily South

A Fisherman Caught A Piranha In A North Carolina Lake

When Southern anglers talk about the fish biting out at the lake, they are usually talking about trout, bluegill, perch, or catfish, not piranha. After all the razor-toothed, carnivorous fish live in the warm water of South America, not, say, Aberdeen Lake in North Carolina's Moore County, right? Well, not this time.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Thrillist

Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it is a great travel destinations. Beside the beautiful beaches, South Carolina is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you are craving, you will definitely find it here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list?

