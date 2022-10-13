Read full article on original website
Related
The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.
The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North CarolinaChris F/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
The Daily South
A Fisherman Caught A Piranha In A North Carolina Lake
When Southern anglers talk about the fish biting out at the lake, they are usually talking about trout, bluegill, perch, or catfish, not piranha. After all the razor-toothed, carnivorous fish live in the warm water of South America, not, say, Aberdeen Lake in North Carolina's Moore County, right? Well, not this time.
A couple spent $275,000 building a fantastical underground home nestled into a North Carolina mountainside — take a look
Caroline and Mike Parrish built an underground Airbnb that features a 150-year-old door from Belgium. 90% of the property — called "Dragon's Knoll" — is built into the Blue Ridge Mountains in Asheville, North Carolina. Their company, Treehouses of Serenity, features several unique Airbnb properties.
Thrillist
Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore
Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
Key Largo is so flooded that crocs swim in streets — and you can’t even flush the toilet?
For years, American crocodiles have be seen lounging, mouths agape, on boat ramps in the Key Largo neighborhood of Stillwright Point.
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Suitcase full of puppies found on side of North Carolina road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County, North Carolina, last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was […]
Great White Shark That Killed Mom in Waist-High Water Appeared Through Wave
South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute says there has been more shark activity than usual this year, although the attack was deemed "very unusual."
Dolphins Tried to 'Push' Surfer Being Stalked by 20-Foot Shark to Shore
Bill Ballard did not realize he was surfing next to a huge shark until a nearby aircraft's passengers were close enough to warn him, screaming, "Shark, shark!"
WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone
A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
Dolly Parton’s Beautiful Former East Tennessee Home Is Officially On The Market For $3.5 Million
If you wanna live like queen Dolly Parton, now’s your chance. Her former East Tennessee home is officially on the market for a cool 3.5 million, and is located in Sevierville, Tennessee, not too far from Douglas Lake. Dolly’s late parents, Lee and Avie Lee Parton, bought the 1,548-square-foot...
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it is a great travel destinations. Beside the beautiful beaches, South Carolina is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you are craving, you will definitely find it here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list?
Comments / 0