For the third time this season, Michigan State star defensive player Jacoby Windmon has earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. In his first game playing as a true linebacker, Windmon made as much of an impact as you could ever hope for. He was Saturday’s MVP with forcing the fumble in double overtime, intercepting a pass right in MSU’s red zone and racking a team-high 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO