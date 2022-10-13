Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
theonlycolors.com
Photo Gallery: Wisconsin at Michigan State Football - Oct. 15, 2022
The Michigan State football team finally ended its four-game skid. Last Saturday, MSU picked up its first Big Ten Conference win of the 2022 season with a thrilling 34-27 upset win over Wisconsin in double overtime. The victory improved the Spartans’ record to 3-4 on the year, and keeps hope alive for a potential bowl bid.
theonlycolors.com
Film Room: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
This wasn't the season I was expecting. Going into the year, I figured I would be writing this staring down the barrel of two truly toxic weeks on the internet, in preparation for a two-loss Michigan State team’s visit to a one-loss Michigan team to determine who would be in the driver’s seat for third in the Big Ten East.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football at Michigan set for 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week Nine matchup against Michigan has been officially set. ABC will air the game, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The No. 4/3 Michigan Wolverines welcome the Michigan State Spartans to Ann Arbor for the third time in the past four seasons.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State women’s soccer takes down No. 5 Northwestern to gain Big Ten lead
The No. 15-ranked Michigan State women’s soccer team continued its roll on Sunday by taking down No. 5 Northwestern. The victory also puts MSU in the sole lead of the Big Ten. Both of Michigan State’s goals were scored in the first half. Graduate defender Sam White put...
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Reacts: Is the glass half full?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It wasn’t necessarily pretty. It sure wasn’t clean. But Michigan State earned its first...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s basketball opens 2022-2023 season unranked in AP Poll
The Michigan State men’s basketball team opens exhibition play against Grand Valley State University in just about two weeks (Nov. 1). With the season so close to starting, the Associated Press officially released the 2022-2023 preseason poll results on Monday. For the second-straight season, MSU will begin the season unranked.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the win over Wisconsin
Michigan State got back in the win column on Saturday after a thrilling 34-28 double overtime win over Wisconsin, making the Spartans’ homecoming weekend that much sweeter. The victory snapped MSU’s four-game losing streak and got the Spartans their first conference win of the season — something the team desperately needed.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon earns third Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
For the third time this season, Michigan State star defensive player Jacoby Windmon has earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. In his first game playing as a true linebacker, Windmon made as much of an impact as you could ever hope for. He was Saturday’s MVP with forcing the fumble in double overtime, intercepting a pass right in MSU’s red zone and racking a team-high 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State defeats Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime, ends four-game losing streak
Michigan State hosted Wisconsin for the program’s 106th Homecoming game, and the Spartans defeated the Badgers in double overtime by a final score of 34-28. Michigan State ended its four-game losing streak with the victory, and also picked up its first Big Ten win of the 2022 season. MSU moves to 3-4 on the season, and 1-3 in conference play, while Wisconsin falls to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten.
theonlycolors.com
Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans vs Wisconsin Badgers
Michigan State hosts its 106th Homecoming game today in Spartan Stadium, taking on the Wisconsin Badgers. The Spartans are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak and will look to capitalize on the Badgers having an interim head coach in Jim Leonhard to do so. Go Green!. TOC Football Content...
Comments / 0