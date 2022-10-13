ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

VIDEO: Funeral for Bristol officers to be held at Rentschler Field

VIDEO: Funeral for Bristol officers to be held at Rentschler Field
BRISTOL, CT
VIDEO: Officers return to patrol in Bristol

VIDEO: Officers return to patrol in Bristol
BRISTOL, CT
VIDEO: K9 duo from Brown University Police

VIDEO: K9 duo from Brown University Police
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol officer creates fund for families of two fallen officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Members of the law enforcement community have been working to maintain the honor and legacy left behind by the two Bristol police officers killed last week. Patrol officer Connor Hogan started a fund called FundTheFirst in honor of Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Police Officer speaks out about fallen officers

Bristol Police Officer speaks out about fallen officers
BRISTOL, CT
VIDEO: Memorial arrangements announced for fallen Bristol officers

VIDEO: Memorial arrangements announced for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL, CT
VIDEO: Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol police officers

VIDEO: Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, CT
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves

State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break.
BRISTOL, CT
VIDEO: Body camera footage released in Bristol officer shootings

VIDEO: Body camera footage released in Bristol officer shootings
BRISTOL, CT
Nardelli's in Farmington

Nardelli's in Farmington
FARMINGTON, CT
How often police officers are targeted in the line of duty

(WFSB) - A violent week across the United States resulted in around 11 police officers injured or in some cases killed while on the job, including Connecticut's own heroes in Bristol. Eyewitness News is learning more on how often this is happening, and what could be done, if anything,
BRISTOL, CT
VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision

VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police.
WATERBURY, CT
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
BRISTOL, CT
Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week's deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
BRISTOL, CT
Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way drivers

Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way drivers

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Officers responded to the are of 885 Watertown Ave. around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a two-car crash.
WATERBURY, CT
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
WATERBURY, CT
DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there's
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Old middle school building fire in Hamden under investigation

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire at an old building in Hamden remained under investigation on Monday morning. The Hamden Fire Department said it responded on Sunday night to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the old Middle School building at 550 Newhall St. Firefighters arrived around
HAMDEN, CT

