Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Funeral for Bristol officers to be held at Rentschler Field
VIDEO: Funeral for Bristol officers to be held at Rentschler Field
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Officers return to patrol in Bristol
VIDEO: Officers return to patrol in Bristol
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: K9 duo from Brown University Police
VIDEO: K9 duo from Brown University Police
Eyewitness News
Bristol officer creates fund for families of two fallen officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Members of the law enforcement community have been working to maintain the honor and legacy left behind by the two Bristol police officers killed last week. Patrol officer Connor Hogan started a fund called FundTheFirst in honor of Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy. Most...
Eyewitness News
Bristol Police Officer speaks out about fallen officers
Bristol Police Officer speaks out about fallen officers
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Memorial arrangements announced for fallen Bristol officers
VIDEO: Memorial arrangements announced for fallen Bristol officers

Officers responded to the are of 885 Watertown Ave. around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a two-car crash.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol police officers
VIDEO: Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol police officers
Eyewitness News
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Body camera footage released in Bristol officer shootings
VIDEO: Body camera footage released in Bristol officer shootings
Eyewitness News
Nardelli's in Farmington
Nardelli's in Farmington
Eyewitness News
How often police officers are targeted in the line of duty
(WFSB) - A violent week across the United States resulted in around 11 police officers injured or in some cases killed while on the job, including Connecticut’s own heroes in Bristol. Eyewitness News is learning more on how often this is happening, and what could be done, if anything,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision
VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police.
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Eyewitness News
GoFundMe fundraisers started to help support families of fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up to help support the families of fallen Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy. DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in an ambush last week. A fundraiser established in honor of DeMonte can be found here. As of Monday...
Eyewitness News
Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
Eyewitness News
Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way drivers
Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way drivers

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Officers responded to the are of 885 Watertown Ave. around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a two-car crash.
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
Eyewitness News
BODY CAM VIDEO: Office of the Inspector General releases video from Bristol Officer Iurato
BODY CAM VIDEO: Office of the Inspector General releases video from Bristol Officer Iurato
Eyewitness News
DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
Eyewitness News
Old middle school building fire in Hamden under investigation
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire at an old building in Hamden remained under investigation on Monday morning. The Hamden Fire Department said it responded on Sunday night to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the old Middle School building at 550 Newhall St. Firefighters arrived around...
