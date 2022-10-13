ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Rutgers

Indiana at Rutgers in Week 8 is kind of like a September baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers. There’s just not much on the line. Sure, the winner scores their fourth win and is one step closer to a potential bowl bid, but both are also at the bottom of the B1G East and, let’s face it, have been for some time.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

Indiana No. 12 in First Kenpom Rankings of Season, Only Big Ten Team in Top 20

Indiana seems to be the consensus pick as the best basketball team in the Big Ten this season, and that's been validated again with the first release of the 2022-23 Kenpom rankings. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 12, best in the conference, with Iowa next way down at No. 23. Here are the complete rankings for all Big Ten teams, plus Indiana's 11 nonconference foes as well.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana QB enters transfer portal following Week 7

On Monday morning Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the NCAA transfer portal following Week 7. A redshirt senior, Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah back in December 2018. He will continue playing throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, with the opportunity to help Indiana to win more football games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Injured Indiana WR dressed ahead of game against Maryland

Indiana football wasn’t sure if D.J. Matthews Jr. was going to be able to play against Maryland. Matthews missed the Michigan game in Week 6 due to a hamstring injury. Indy Star’s Dustin Dopirak stated that Matthews was dressed for the game. Nothing is confirmed yet, but it’s still a good sign for the Hoosiers. Matthews was listed as a game-time decision heading into the game by HC Tom Allen.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

IU professor found dead in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy