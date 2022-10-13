Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Rutgers
Indiana at Rutgers in Week 8 is kind of like a September baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers. There’s just not much on the line. Sure, the winner scores their fourth win and is one step closer to a potential bowl bid, but both are also at the bottom of the B1G East and, let’s face it, have been for some time.
Indiana No. 12 in First Kenpom Rankings of Season, Only Big Ten Team in Top 20
Indiana seems to be the consensus pick as the best basketball team in the Big Ten this season, and that's been validated again with the first release of the 2022-23 Kenpom rankings. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 12, best in the conference, with Iowa next way down at No. 23. Here are the complete rankings for all Big Ten teams, plus Indiana's 11 nonconference foes as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana QB enters transfer portal following Week 7
On Monday morning Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the NCAA transfer portal following Week 7. A redshirt senior, Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah back in December 2018. He will continue playing throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, with the opportunity to help Indiana to win more football games.
saturdaytradition.com
Injured Indiana WR dressed ahead of game against Maryland
Indiana football wasn’t sure if D.J. Matthews Jr. was going to be able to play against Maryland. Matthews missed the Michigan game in Week 6 due to a hamstring injury. Indy Star’s Dustin Dopirak stated that Matthews was dressed for the game. Nothing is confirmed yet, but it’s still a good sign for the Hoosiers. Matthews was listed as a game-time decision heading into the game by HC Tom Allen.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
WISH-TV
Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
Nancy Roe lawyers petition for Purdue to pay attorney fees
The attorneys who represented a former Purdue student, referred to as Nancy Roe in her lawsuit against Purdue and two administrators, filed a petition to cover their attorney’s fees from the five-day trial. Attorneys Jeffrey Macey, Barry Macey and Quincy Sauer, of Macey Swanson Hicks and Sauer law firm...
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
cbs4indy.com
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
Store closes in Indianapolis food desert, community leaders cite safety concerns
Community leaders believe crime is playing a factor in the Dollar General closing at 38th and College.
Three criminal cases filed against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee
Johnson County prosecutors have filed two additional criminal cases against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop employee, John E. Bragg, bringing the total criminal cases against him to three.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
WIBC.com
Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
IU professor found dead in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
