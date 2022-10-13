Read full article on original website
Next stop for Mayor Cantrell: Buenos Aires
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will jet off to a conference in Bueno Aires, Argentina later this week as part of a climate conference. The trip represents the second overseas venture scant weeks and her fourth since June.
wwno.org
The recall attempt of Mayor Cantrell: who is behind it and how is it being funded?
The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 for the effort. But where exactly are all these contributions coming from? The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, breaks down the funding from big Republican donors to smaller grassroots contributions.
Entergy New Orleans credits money on bills to 16,000 customers
Thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers were pleasantly surprised when they found out that Entergy credited their bills.
NOLA.com
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
NOLA.com
What's the biggest challenge facing Jefferson Parish? Here's what Cynthia Lee Sheng thinks
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said she worries about the effect the federal government's flood insurance overhaul will have on her coastal parish — calling it the "biggest challenge" on the horizon during a discussion Thursday hosted by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. Known as "Risk Rating 2.0,"...
WANTED: CBD armed robbery suspect
According to the NOPD, the suspected person approached the victim in the 1000 block of Common Street.
lafourchegazette.com
Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux
A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
theadvocate.com
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
Family of Hard Rock collapse victim supporting Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall efforts
Today marks the third anniversary since the Hard Rock Hotel building collapsed in Downtown New Orleans, leaving three construction workers dead.
WDSU
Kenner traffic now flowing after car overturns on interstate
KENNER, La. — Traffic in Kenner was snarled Thursday morning after a vehicle overturned on the interstate. Two westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Loyola Avenue were blocked to traffic for hours but reopened around 9:30 a.m. Delays for commuters reached more than an hour, according to the Department...
NOLA.com
Big donors? Grassroots effort? See who is financing the campaign to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell
The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 to fund the effort, with contributions coming from two big Republican funders and hundreds of small-dollar donors. In the recall's first official campaign finance report, filed Monday with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, committee chair Eileen Carter...
Newell Normand: Mayor Cantrell is trying to fool us with claims of a GOP conspiracy against her
Newell: Mayor Cantrell is trying to fool us with claims of a GOP conspriacy against her
