ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

NYCB Lends $68M on Skylight’s Latest NJ Multifamily Purchase

Skylight Real Estate Partners and its joint venture partner PCCP have secured $67.7 million in acquisition financing to purchase a multifamily property in Northern New Jersey, Commercial Observer can first report. New York Community Bank (NYCB) supplied the loan for the JV’s $116.5 million purchase of Hudson Lights, a 277-unit...
FORT LEE, NJ
Commercial Observer

Russ & Daughters Plans New Eatery at 50 Hudson Yards

Russ & Daughters is coming to Hudson Yards. The famed Lower East Side deli has inked a deal for 4,500 square feet at 50 Hudson Yards, Eater NY first reported last week. The eatery at 415 10th Avenue, near West 34th Street, will feature a seated counter, standing rails, a bagel bakery and event space, along with the option for online ordering and pickup. The counter will become a champagne and caviar bar in the evening. The terms of the deal and the brokers involved were not disclosed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

New York City Enters ‘New Normal’ for Foot Traffic: Report

Less foot traffic in New York City’s downtown areas may be the new normal, according to a report from retail data analytics firm Springboard. Downtown foot traffic in New York City in September was 26.8 percent below the same month in 2019, before the pandemic, and less than the city saw in August 2022, according to the report. The slow recovery to shopping areas including Midtown, SoHo and Fort Greene, Brooklyn, comes even as employers have pushed workers to return to the office this fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

RXR Puts Five Multifamily Assets on the Market

RXR has put five Class A multifamily properties up for sale, Commercial Observer can first report. In addition to selling its ownership interests in 555Ten and EVGB — two Extell Development rental properties the firm acquired a stake in last year — RXR is selling 475 Clermont in Fort Greene, Brooklyn; Harbor Landing at Garvies Point in Glen Cove, N.Y.; and Atlantic Station in Stamford, Conn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Sunday Summary: It’s a Great Day For Life Science

In late August, we started to feel that maybe — just maybe — this whole inflation thing was under control. It was just possible that we got past the worst of it in one piece. Nope. The Consumer Price Index report came out on Thursday (people: never release...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

SwiftConnect Snags CREtech NYC Award and Microsoft Partnership

Last week was a notable one for proptech startup SwiftConnect, as the physical access control company received an award at the CREtech NYC conference, and also announced a partnership with Microsoft. The Stamford, Conn.-based SwiftConnect received the Emerging Startups Grand Prize at CREtech NYC. The recognition came after the company...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy