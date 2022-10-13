Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)justpene50New York City, NY
Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax CardBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Commercial Observer
NYCB Lends $68M on Skylight’s Latest NJ Multifamily Purchase
Skylight Real Estate Partners and its joint venture partner PCCP have secured $67.7 million in acquisition financing to purchase a multifamily property in Northern New Jersey, Commercial Observer can first report. New York Community Bank (NYCB) supplied the loan for the JV’s $116.5 million purchase of Hudson Lights, a 277-unit...
Commercial Observer
Historic India House Building at One Hanover Square Now Available to Lease
If you’re a Wall Streeter or someone who frequents the bars and restaurants of cobbled Stone Street in the Financial District, chances are you’re already familiar with One Hanover Square. While the iconic Harry’s restaurant and bar in the property’s basement may have been what drew you in,...
Commercial Observer
Russ & Daughters Plans New Eatery at 50 Hudson Yards
Russ & Daughters is coming to Hudson Yards. The famed Lower East Side deli has inked a deal for 4,500 square feet at 50 Hudson Yards, Eater NY first reported last week. The eatery at 415 10th Avenue, near West 34th Street, will feature a seated counter, standing rails, a bagel bakery and event space, along with the option for online ordering and pickup. The counter will become a champagne and caviar bar in the evening. The terms of the deal and the brokers involved were not disclosed.
Commercial Observer
New York City Enters ‘New Normal’ for Foot Traffic: Report
Less foot traffic in New York City’s downtown areas may be the new normal, according to a report from retail data analytics firm Springboard. Downtown foot traffic in New York City in September was 26.8 percent below the same month in 2019, before the pandemic, and less than the city saw in August 2022, according to the report. The slow recovery to shopping areas including Midtown, SoHo and Fort Greene, Brooklyn, comes even as employers have pushed workers to return to the office this fall.
Commercial Observer
RXR Puts Five Multifamily Assets on the Market
RXR has put five Class A multifamily properties up for sale, Commercial Observer can first report. In addition to selling its ownership interests in 555Ten and EVGB — two Extell Development rental properties the firm acquired a stake in last year — RXR is selling 475 Clermont in Fort Greene, Brooklyn; Harbor Landing at Garvies Point in Glen Cove, N.Y.; and Atlantic Station in Stamford, Conn.
Commercial Observer
Sunday Summary: It’s a Great Day For Life Science
In late August, we started to feel that maybe — just maybe — this whole inflation thing was under control. It was just possible that we got past the worst of it in one piece. Nope. The Consumer Price Index report came out on Thursday (people: never release...
Commercial Observer
SwiftConnect Snags CREtech NYC Award and Microsoft Partnership
Last week was a notable one for proptech startup SwiftConnect, as the physical access control company received an award at the CREtech NYC conference, and also announced a partnership with Microsoft. The Stamford, Conn.-based SwiftConnect received the Emerging Startups Grand Prize at CREtech NYC. The recognition came after the company...
