Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
SkySports
Savannah Marshall says Claressa Shields is the GWOAT I Shields 'absolutely' up for rematch in USA
Savannah Marshall said Claressa Shields was undoubtedly the greatest women's boxer of all time after the American won their thrilling undisputed middleweight title bout at The O2 Arena. Shields was the self-proclaimed GWOAT but is now seen that way by British boxer Marshall after taking Saturday's stunning, historic clash via...
SkySports
Devin Haney outclasses George Kambosos Jr. to remain undisputed lightweight champion
Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian.
SkySports
Mikaela Mayer calls for rematch or Katie Taylor clash after split decision loss to Alycia Baumgardner | 'I believe I won'
Mikaela Mayer insisted "I believe I won" and called for a rematch with Alycia Baumgardner after her split decision loss in their world title unification clash. Baumgardner added the WBO and IBF belts to her WBC super-featherweight title after a hard-fought bout, with two judges scoring it narrowly 96-95 in her favour, while the third official scored it 97-93 to Mayer, who reacted with disbelief.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup 2021: Talking points and team news for Sunday's three group games
We take a look at what is being said and team news ahead of Sunday's three group matches in the Rugby League World Cup... Nathan Graham is preparing Scotland for a step into the unknown when they face Italy in their first Group B match at Newcastle's Kingston Park (2.30pm).
SkySports
Addeybb retired: William Haggas calls time on star's career after getting back to winning ways at ParisLongchamp
William Haggas revealed Addeybb will head for a well-deserved retirement having pulled out all the stops to land the Prix du Conseil de Paris at ParisLongchamp on Sunday. The globetrotting star - whose record includes three Group One victories in Australia, beating Verry Elleegant in all of them - has had to sit and wait for most of the season with the dry summer and fast ground conspiring against the mud-loving eight-year-old.
SkySports
Deontay Wilder returns with first-round KO against Robert Helenius | 'Bring on Oleksandr Usyk or Andy Ruiz'
Deontay Wilder made a triumphant return to boxing with a first-round knockout of Robert Helenius after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand which has long been considered the best in the business. Shields reigns supreme...
SkySports
England race to victory over Pakistan in final T20 World Cup warm-up
Over-by-over commentary as England play their final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Brentford to wear heart-shaped QR code on shirts against Chelsea to raise CPR awareness after announcing plans to honour Robert Rowan
Brentford will sport a heart-shaped QR code on their shirts against Chelsea to raise awareness about learning resuscitation skills. A heart-shaped 'CPQR code' will feature prominently on the front of the Bees' shirts for the clash on Wednesday night, to "encourage millions watching around the world to take two minutes to learn the basics of CPR".
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Tonga aiming to complete rise on RL's biggest stage
If Kristian Woolf was unsure of what to expect when he first walked into camp with the Tonga national team nine years ago, it did not take long for him to recognise the potential which has led them going into this year's Rugby League World Cup as one of the title contenders.
SkySports
Deontay Wilder demands respect for all fighters: 'This is serious. We risk our lives'
Deontay Wilder is rightly considered the most devastating puncher in the world today. He underscored that reputation with a sudden, one-punch finish of Robert Helenius in the first round of their bout on Saturday. It was an extraordinary shot. Wilder reared back onto the ropes and chopped a short right...
SkySports
Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York
Thompson started the final day with a one-shot lead over compatriot Nelly Korda, and she held off the chasing pack. The American carded three bogeys but also hit six birdies to finish on 11 under. Canada's Brooke Henderson and Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom finished in second place overall, after finishing eight under..
SkySports
Alexia Putellas: Barcelona star wins women's Ballon d'Or 2022 ahead of Beth Mead and Sam Kerr
Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has won the women's Ballon d'Or for 2022. Putellas has made history as the first women's player to become a back-to-back winner of the prize. "Without my team-mates this would not have been possible," said Putellas after picking up the award. "I want to thank the...
SkySports
Claressa Shields admits she 'said stuff to get into people's heads' ahead of her victory over Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields has revealed how she "knew the game I had to play" ahead of her victory over Savannah Marshall and "said stuff to get into people's heads". The American was crowned as the undisputed middleweight champion again after a unanimous decision win over Marshall at The O2 on Saturday night, but Shields admitted it was the "hardest fight of her career".
SkySports
Vertem Futurity Trophy: Derby favourite Auguste Rodin heads 17 in Doncaster Group One on Saturday live on Sky Sports Racing
Derby favourite Auguste Rodin heads a field of 17 at the five-day entry stage for Saturday’s Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing. The juvenile has not put a foot wrong since runner-up to Crypto Force on debut, leads Aidan O'Brien's charge for a record 11th win in the race.
SkySports
Cheltenham Gold Cup: Hewick could be sent straight to Festival after American Grand National victory for Shark Hanlon
Hewick could head straight to the Cheltenham Gold Cup following his famous victory in the American Grand National at Far Hills in New Jersey. Ridden by his regular pilot Jordan Gainford, the Shark Hanlon-trained seven-year-old made amends for a final-fence blunder in the Kerry National when bolting up by 11 and a half lengths in the States and follows in the hoofprints of Brain Power (2019) and Jury Duty (2018), who have both made successful raids across the Atlantic in recent years.
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Highfield Princess to race on next season for John Quinn after Keeneland clash with Golden Pal
Highfield Princess will remain in training next season, regardless of the outcome against the world's highest-rated sprinter at the Breeders' Cup. Trainer John Quinn confirmed that after "the horse of a lifetime" lines up against Golden Pal on his home ground in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland next month, the three-time Group One winner will race on as a six-year-old.
Comments / 0