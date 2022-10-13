ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Devin Haney outclasses George Kambosos Jr. to remain undisputed lightweight champion

Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian.
SkySports

Mikaela Mayer calls for rematch or Katie Taylor clash after split decision loss to Alycia Baumgardner | 'I believe I won'

Mikaela Mayer insisted "I believe I won" and called for a rematch with Alycia Baumgardner after her split decision loss in their world title unification clash. Baumgardner added the WBO and IBF belts to her WBC super-featherweight title after a hard-fought bout, with two judges scoring it narrowly 96-95 in her favour, while the third official scored it 97-93 to Mayer, who reacted with disbelief.
SkySports

Addeybb retired: William Haggas calls time on star's career after getting back to winning ways at ParisLongchamp

William Haggas revealed Addeybb will head for a well-deserved retirement having pulled out all the stops to land the Prix du Conseil de Paris at ParisLongchamp on Sunday. The globetrotting star - whose record includes three Group One victories in Australia, beating Verry Elleegant in all of them - has had to sit and wait for most of the season with the dry summer and fast ground conspiring against the mud-loving eight-year-old.
SkySports

Brentford to wear heart-shaped QR code on shirts against Chelsea to raise CPR awareness after announcing plans to honour Robert Rowan

Brentford will sport a heart-shaped QR code on their shirts against Chelsea to raise awareness about learning resuscitation skills. A heart-shaped 'CPQR code' will feature prominently on the front of the Bees' shirts for the clash on Wednesday night, to "encourage millions watching around the world to take two minutes to learn the basics of CPR".
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup: Tonga aiming to complete rise on RL's biggest stage

If Kristian Woolf was unsure of what to expect when he first walked into camp with the Tonga national team nine years ago, it did not take long for him to recognise the potential which has led them going into this year's Rugby League World Cup as one of the title contenders.
SkySports

Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York

Thompson started the final day with a one-shot lead over compatriot Nelly Korda, and she held off the chasing pack. The American carded three bogeys but also hit six birdies to finish on 11 under. Canada's Brooke Henderson and Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom finished in second place overall, after finishing eight under..
SkySports

Cheltenham Gold Cup: Hewick could be sent straight to Festival after American Grand National victory for Shark Hanlon

Hewick could head straight to the Cheltenham Gold Cup following his famous victory in the American Grand National at Far Hills in New Jersey. Ridden by his regular pilot Jordan Gainford, the Shark Hanlon-trained seven-year-old made amends for a final-fence blunder in the Kerry National when bolting up by 11 and a half lengths in the States and follows in the hoofprints of Brain Power (2019) and Jury Duty (2018), who have both made successful raids across the Atlantic in recent years.
SkySports

Breeders' Cup: Highfield Princess to race on next season for John Quinn after Keeneland clash with Golden Pal

Highfield Princess will remain in training next season, regardless of the outcome against the world's highest-rated sprinter at the Breeders' Cup. Trainer John Quinn confirmed that after "the horse of a lifetime" lines up against Golden Pal on his home ground in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland next month, the three-time Group One winner will race on as a six-year-old.

