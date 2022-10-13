William Haggas revealed Addeybb will head for a well-deserved retirement having pulled out all the stops to land the Prix du Conseil de Paris at ParisLongchamp on Sunday. The globetrotting star - whose record includes three Group One victories in Australia, beating Verry Elleegant in all of them - has had to sit and wait for most of the season with the dry summer and fast ground conspiring against the mud-loving eight-year-old.

