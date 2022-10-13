ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Cardinal

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh to speak at UW-Madison about gender ideology

Right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh will speak at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 24 about his documentary, “What is a Woman?” (2022), which critiques progressive viewpoints on gender and gender identity. A self-described “theocratic fascist,” Walsh promotes rhetoric that has been the subject of controversy in recent...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

“Shrek The Musical”: the right amount of ‘ogre’ the top

Bartell Theatre opened its fall season with a huff and a puff that blew many audience members away. Fairytale creatures and Farquaad fans united at Madison’s local theater to watch “Shrek,” a musical swamped with comedy. OUT!Cast Theatre group used Bartell Theatre’s Drury Stage to perform “Shrek...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy