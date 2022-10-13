Read full article on original website
Return To An AfroFuturist Sci-Fi World: Previewing ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Eve: Children of the Moon #1, dropping tomorrow from author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The long-awaited return of the best-selling sci-fi adventure is finally here! Eve seemingly saved the world once already, embarking on a...
Preview: Bleak Battles And Murderous Hearts In ‘Wynd: The Throne In The Sky’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #3, out tomorrow from writer James Tynion IV and artist Michael Dialynas, with letterer AndWorld Design. ‘A moment of rest is a moment ill spent, as General Eks arrives in full force, with murderous intent. Even as the children and the fathers break free and flee, things seem dire, before an unexpected figure brings help…’
Gotham City’s Cops Put Under The Spotlight In ‘GCPD: The Blue Wall’ #1 Preview
Still relatively early in her tenure as GCPD commissioner, Renee Montoya sets out to rebuild her department and restore public faith in the historically troubled PD during some of the worst conditions it’s ever seen. But Renee can’t do it alone—in order for her plan to work, everyone from the topmost officials all the way down to the most fresh-faced new officers must contend with the harsh realities of being a symbol of law and order in a city of super-powered saviors and superhuman lawlessness. DC is proud to present GCPD: The Blue Wall by the stellar team of Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and artist Stefano Raffaele.
Preview: The Crew Answers A Distress Call From Requiem In ‘All New Firefly’ #9
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of All-New Firefly #9, out Wednesday from writer David M. Booher, artist Simona Gianfelice, colorist Francesco Degala, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘Jayne drifts in space, isolated but kept company by memories of his mother, the debris of the mercenaries’ ship, and the terrible guilt...
Boy Thunder Is Named In ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #8 Preview
“RECKLESS YOUTH” continues as Superman and Batman struggle to mentor the new Boy Thunder! The Key has drawn the World’s Finest team into an impossible dilemma unlike any they’ve ever faced when the entire city of Metropolis goes into a deadly lockdown!”
Looking For Answers Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing ‘Catwoman’ #48
Don’t you just hate it when your current and former lovers meet accidentally? That’s definitely the case here for Catwoman, as Valmont and Batman cross paths! Is Batman jealous or just concerned that Selina is dating an international criminal who is also a murderer? There are some lines you just don’t cross, Cat, and not all attention is good attention.
Bruce’s Final Test Begins In ‘Batman: The Knight’ #10 Preview
Bruce Wayne’s worldwide journey has reached its conclusion – is he ready for the brutal final exam? The acclaimed series comes to a shocking, climactic end as this young Dark Knight will face the ultimate test!. Batman: The Knight #10 is out Tuesday 18th October from DC Comics.
A Story From The Seven-Seas: Previewing ‘Aquaman: Andromeda’ #3
What ties does the mysterious craft have to the city of Atlantis? Its true purpose has infected most of the Andromeda, but an even greater threat has descended upon the crew: Black Manta has taken possession of the craft. If Aquaman is to defeat him, he’ll have to stare down his greatest fears. Can Aquaman wrest control over the craft before the weapons systems aboard the Andromeda wipe them all from the ocean floor?
Preview: Archie Comics’ ‘Fear The Funhouse’ One-Shot Drops In Time For Halloween
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of Fear The Funhouse (One-Shot), out tomorrow from Micol Ostow, Magdalene Visaggio, Michael Northrop, Lisette Carrera, Ryan Caskey, Diana Camero, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli, and more. ‘A night camping at the treehouse in the woods leads the pre-teen Archie and his friends to do...
First Look: Charlie Adlard And Simon Spurrier Unleash Hell In ‘Damn Them All’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Damn Them All #1, a brand new original horror series from artist Charlie Adlard, writer Simon Spurrier, colorist Sofie Dodgson, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘Meet Ellie “Bloody El” Hawthorne: occultist-for-hire. Following the death of Ellie’s uncle, an infamous magician and occult detective,...
Previewing ‘Black Adam’ #5 From DC Comics
Artist: Rafa Sandoval, Jordie Tarragona, Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade. “THERE IS NO REDEMPTION FOR BLACK ADAM. Theo Teth-Adam faces off against a furious Bruce Wayne as Black Adam confronts threats ranging from a rising democratic movement in Kahndaq to the Akkad, a new pantheon of gods from outer space who create a new herald to represent them on Earth in Sargon the Sorcerer, and Adam becomes inextricably linked to a young protege who has contracted the same plague that nearly killed Adam.”
‘W0rldtr33’ By James Tynion IV And Fernando Blanco Debuts In ‘Image!’ #8
Anthology series, Image! #8, will be featuring the all-new story, W0rldtr33 by writer James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House on the Lake, Something is Killing the Children) artist Fernando Blanco (Razorblades, Detective Comics, Catwoman),c olourist Jordie Bellaire and and letterer Aditya Bidikar. A story set to be a new ongoing series in from Image Comics in 2023.
Previewing ‘Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion Of Bats!’ #1
When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed—but now it’s time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team—the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job—leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy’s past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone’s favorite clown/plant couple!”
Down And Out In Gotham City – Previewing ‘Batman: One Bad Day – The Penguin’ #1
The Penguin’s criminal enterprise and the Iceberg Lounge have been stolen from underneath him by his former associate the Umbrella Man. The Umbrella Man has removed all of the rules for crime in Gotham City that the Penguin put in place, and the city is in chaos. The Penguin is a broken man, and he’ll have to travel through the burning streets of Gotham with a gun and a single bullet putting together a new crew to take back what he’s built. Will Batman help the devil he knows or face the devil he doesn’t in the form of the Umbrella Man?
Advance Review: `Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to be Kin’ #6 Starts with a Bang
Geof Darrow’s fantastic next entry of the Shaolin Cowboy saga nears its end in this issue as multiple enemies converge on the hero. But the story has always taken a back seat to Darrow’s visuals, which never disappoint. Overall. 9.5/10. If the goal of an opening splash page...
Skybound’s ‘Creepshow’ #5 Final Issue Creators Revealed
Skybound has announced the creative teams bringing you the two stories in Creepshow #5, the last in the series, this January, 2023. First up, writer Steve Orlando (Marauders) and artist Marianna Ignazzi (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) bring us a story about a young man who’ll go to extreme lengths to retain his youth:
Previewing ‘Dark Crisis: Young Justice’ #5 From DC Comics
Mickey Mxyzptlk, son of Mr. Mxyzptlk, built the “perfect world” where he and the boys of Young Justice could rule without being criticized, without having to change, without ever having to grow up. Mickey has an ugly soul and too much power. The boys of Young Justice will have to overcome their shortcomings and defeat him to get back to the DCU they know and need!
Previewing DC Comics’ ‘Nightwing’ #97
…Batgirl gives Nightwing her answer. And they have a long talk with each other about what that means. Nightwing #97 is out Tuesday 18th October from DC Comics.
