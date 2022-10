HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – People staying at Audubon State Park should plan for a water shutoff due to weather conditions. Officials say due to expected overnight temperatures below freezing, water will be temporarily shut off at the campground from October 17 at 1:30 p.m. through October 20 at 5 p.m. Officials say the campground bathhouse […]

HENDERSON, KY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO