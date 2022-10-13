Barron County HCE invites public to fall fling

The Barron County Home and Community Education Association invites the public to its Fall Fling on Thursday, Oct. 27, in Room 110 at the Barron County Government Center. It includes a 5 p.m. registration, 5:30 p.m. potluck, 6:15 p.m. presentation, 7 p.m. quilt raffle and 7:15 p.m. business meeting.

The presentation will be given by Joy Bartsch, who in August 2021 went on a dream-come-true photo safari in South Africa. She will show the beauty of the animals, their habitat and needs, and the "campgrounds" for humans who enjoy having early morning visits by zebras, monkeys, hippos, even a leopard or two. Other highlights will include photos and facts of elephants, giraffes, antelopes, birds, warthogs and more. Bartsch is a retired high school German teacher who has traveled to central Europe frequently and six years ago went on a mission trip to Ghana.