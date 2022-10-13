It's a TYME machine again! Landmark Credit Union is bringing back Wisconsin's unique ATM moniker.

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 63-year-old man from Ada was arrested recently following a Michigan State Police investigation into fraudulent checks. According to the state police, troopers from the Gaylord Post were contacted in June 2022 concerning fraudulent checks that were being cashed at several bank locations in Northern Michigan. The initial amount reported as being cashed by 63-year-old Peter Trevor Gilchrist from Ada, was over $17,000. The investigation revealed two other people were also cashing checks. The total amount exceeded $35,000.

ADA TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO