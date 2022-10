Spain FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has claimed LaLiga chief Javier Tebas is behind a smear campaign against him, which began over leaked WhatsApp messages. LaLiga clubs Valencia, Sevilla and Villarreal demanded an apology from the Rubiales earlier this month after the newspaper El Confidencial published several messages the Spain FA chief sent to his father, in which he expressed his dislike for the three clubs.

9 HOURS AGO