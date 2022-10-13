Read full article on original website
La Brea - Episode 2.05 - The Heist - Press Release
10/25/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Eve, Gavin and others attempt to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access to the mysterious Building, where they believe they may find a way to bring Josh and Riley home. In 1988, Josh and Riley must act swiftly to prevent Caroline from altering the timeline.
Quantum Leap - Episode 1.07 - O Ye Of Little Faith - Press Release
10/31/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben leaps into a priest who has been called to assist a family in crisis on Halloween night. As he delves into mysterious and inexplicable events, he’s forced to muster all his resources as a scientist before time runs out.
The Rookie - Episode 5.07 - Crossfire - Press Release
The Rookie: Crossfire (11/6) “Crossfire” – Officer John Nolan and Celina witness a shooting, realize the victim was already dead, and investigate further. Back at home, Bailey has been feeling off-center ever since the proposal, leaving Nolan to wonder what he can do to make her feel more comfortable. Elsewhere, Lopez and Harper enlist Lucy’s help to investigate the gang-related murder of a local shopkeeper on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, NOV. 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. (TV-14, L)
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.07 - Maybe Tomorrow - Press Release
11/01/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The New Amsterdam staff grapple with the aftermath of the recent Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. Wilder counsels a woman whose pregnancy puts her life in danger. At Brantley’s urging, Max endeavors to find a healthcare solution for out-of-state patients. Bloom reveals monumental news to Reynolds.
Chesapeake Shores - All or Nothing at All - Review
A sweet goodbye, this last episode was. Where we ended right were it all started as a family around the campfire, with flashbacks even, except this time around the family has grown quite a bit. Not only did the family grow in size over the past six season, those characters grew as individuals as well. It doesn’t seem fitting to only talk about this last episode, therefore we will look back on the past six seasons of Chesapeake Shores.
SEAL Team - Episode 6.06 - Watch Your 6 (100th Episode) - Press Release
EPISODE 6: WATCH YOUR 6 (Available to stream Sunday, October 23rd) Back home from Syria, Bravo unexpectedly finds themselves on a deeply personal mission.
Grey's Anatomy - Wasn't Expecting That - Review
“My mother always used to say that you could tell the difference between an intern and a second-year resident by their sutures. One of the more common mistakes an intern makes is tying their sutures too tightly, which causes tension. The more tension, the longer it takes the wound to heal. It decreases blood flow, increases scar formation, and even necroses the skin. So even though they may have technically closed the wound, they may have opened the door to even more problems.”
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.06 - Glowing Up is Hard to Do - Press Release
--Welcome To Flatch - (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. ROMANCE IS IN THE AIR IN AN ALL-NEW WELCOME TO FLATCH THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX. Shrub has broken "The Cuz Code" with Kelly by dating her boss, Barb, and Kelly is annoyed....
Chicago PD - Donde Vives - Review
This week’s Chicago PD is all about Dante Torres, but it still packed quite a punch in more ways than one. Dante is the new kid, being shown the ropes and welcomed into Intelligence with open arms as he should be. He is nota replacement for Jay Halstead, and I feel like that is something that needs to be said. He is his own character, and a good one at that, adding something new to the series that viewers haven’t had in a while.
The Conners - Episode 5.07 - Take This Job And Shove It Twice - Press Release
“Take This Job and Shove It Twice” – Darlene receives a promotion at her company, but she quickly learns the fancy title is not all it’s cracked up to be. Meanwhile, when Louise loses her job at Casita Bonita, an opportunity arises to work with Jackie at the Lunch Box on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Good Fight - Episode 6.07 - The End of STR Laurie - Press Release
EPISODE 7: The End of STR Laurie (Available to stream Thursday, October 20th) The firm learns major funds are being held by the government due to Russian sanctions, which ultimately leads to a discovery of the FBI’s interest in the firm. Parents sue a college for tuition refunds, raising the question “Who is responsible for the ongoing racial discord in this country?”
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Episode 1.01 - 1.02 - Press Releases
Toby won't let Rachel's inconsiderate (and early) drop-off stop him from keeping a date with a woman he's met online. Written by Taffy Brodesser-Akner; directed by Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton. Welcome to Paniquil. 102 11/17/2022. Toby tries to navigate the childcare crisis that Rachel left for him and learns...
Fire Country - Episode 1.05 - Get Some, Be Safe - Press Release
Michael Trucco Guest Stars as Luke, Vince’s Brother and Cal Fire Communications Director. “Get Some, Be Safe” – A vegetation fire gets complicated for the crew when a panicked horse refuses to evacuate a burning barn. Meanwhile, Vince’s brother Luke, the Cal Fire communications director, makes a surprise visit in town, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Law and Order - Episode 22.06 - Vicious Cycle - Press Release
11/03/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses. Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense's witness list. TV-14.
MOVIES (LFF 2022): The Blaze - Review
The best revelation out of this is that the French can do mid disaster movies about as well as Americans can. It hits all the tropes, embracing the eco-thriller get-up of it all and keeps things refreshingly grounded - taking us into the last of a village's residents, a man and his son - who flee a village on the run from an unstoppable inferno. The true horror of what they're facing becomes evident as they go - burning deer run into their car, and eventually, burning people. It's a chilling, uncompromising watch that packs a lot into its runtime.
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.06 - Call Me The Hot Chick Two - Press Release
DREAMS DO COME TRUE FOR KAT ON AN ALL-NEW CALL ME KAT THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX. Kat and Max finally go on a first date, after a steamy hookup, but they can't seem to act like themselves. Carter attempts to train his son, CJ for track, but realizes Randi might make a better coach in the all-new "Call Me The Hot Chick Two" episode of Call Me Kat airing Thursday, Nov. 3 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-306) (TV-14 D,L,S)
Step Up - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 3 of Step Up has started airing on Starz. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
FBI - Episode 5.06 - Double Blind - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Double Bind” – As the team works to rescue a 5-year-old kidnapping victim, Scola suspects the boy’s mother isn’t being forthcoming about why her son was targeted. Also, Nina struggles to open up to Scola about matters in their relationship, on a one-time-only Sunday airing of the CBS Original series FBI, Nov. 6 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET; 8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
FBI: Most Wanted - Gold Diggers - Review
At the beginning of last week’s episode, we are treated to some personal scenes unrelated to the case of the week. Remy and April are on a date at a gala where he encounters a lot of his old friends. Ray is moving in with Hana, just like Crosby and Ortiz did previously. I hope he sticks around longer than them!
Ghosts - Jay's Friends - Review: F.R.I.E.N.D.S in a Cult
This week's episode of Ghosts uses the show's favorite gimmick, switching between Sam and Jay's POV in an instant, to reveal just how lonely Jay is. It's a plotline that the show hasn't touched on as much lately, presumably because this is an ensemble show with so many characters, but it makes a lovely and much appreciated return this week when Jay makes a few new friends, including The Other Two's Drew Tarver as Micah. Within the first few minutes of this character's introduction, as well as his wacky friends, it's abundantly clear that this is a cult, but the writers do a good job at making it believable that Jay, who left all his friends in the city last year and now just watches his wife talk to cool, invisible friends, is isolated enough to fall for the cult. The result is a mix of hilarious hijinks and ridiculous contracts.
