New Jersey State

NBC News

'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider shares photos of her wedding

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider on Tuesday tweeted photos of her wedding, calling it one of the best days of the last year "by far." Schneider said that a year ago, she was in Los Angeles ahead of her first "Jeopardy!" appearance, "waiting to fulfill a dream." She would go on to become the show's top female earner and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

Ken Jennings “Started to Cry” When He Walked Out for ‘Jeopardy’ Season 39 Premiere: “People Just Went Bonkers”

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Ken Jennings may be no stranger to the Jeopardy! stage having guest hosted numerous times and holding the record for the longest winning streak, but that didn’t exempt the newly-appointed co-host from having an emotional reaction as he walked out for the premiere of Season 39. He credits his reaction to the studio audience, which was brought back to the show for the first time in more than two years.
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
OK! Magazine

Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course

Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ken Jennings Admits He's 'Bowled Over' By 'Jeopardy!' Cohost Mayim Bialik's 'Sheer Force Of Personality'

Though Jeopardy! cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik never appear on the same episode, they finally got the chance to showcase their chemistry when the former appeared on the season 3 premiere of the actress' comedy, Call Me Kat.Prior to his historic run as a contestant on the game show, Jennings had a 9-to-5 job as a software engineer, so being on the set of a TV show was a memorable experience, as he admitted, "I’m very dazzled by everything."In the episode "Call Me Ken Jennings," which aired on Thursday, September 29, the father-of-two played himself, and he crossed paths...
BGR.com

Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad

The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.

