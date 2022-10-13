Read full article on original website
Houston Rockets agree to 4-year extension with Porter
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. that could be worth as much as $82 million. Though the value of the extension could reach $82 million, only the first season in 2023-24 is guaranteed at about $16 million. Porter has become a solid player in his two seasons with the Rockets, appearing in 87 games with 84 starts. He averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds for Houston last season.
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball unlikely to play in season opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss Wednesday night’s regular season opener against the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained left ankle. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Monday that Ball is doubtful for the game and is uncertain if he will make the trip out West. Clifford said he doesn’t know when Ball will return. If Ball doesn’t play, Terry Rozier will start at point guard alongside Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee.
50 years later, ’72 Dolphins remain unmatched in perfection
MIAMI (AP) — It has been nearly 50 years since the Miami Dolphins defeated Washington in the Super Bowl to complete their perfect 17-0 season. Even though they weren’t chasing perfection at the time, they ended up accomplishing something that no team since has repeated. As hard as it was to go undefeated back then, advances in the game have made completing a perfect season nearly impossible today.
NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls
There isn’t expected to be any significant news related to concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties or Washington owner Dan Snyder when NFL owners meet in New York on Tuesday. Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders became a big issue again last week when ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that he has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Commanders denied the contents of the report, calling it “categorically untrue” and “clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed by rain after a 2 1/2-hour delay and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League Baseball announced a delay at 6:20 p.m., rain started falling at 7:30 p.m. and the postponement was announced at 9:38 p.m. It was the second postponement of the series following Game 2 at Yankee Stadium being pushed back a day until last Friday. Cleveland or New York will start the AL Championship Series at Houston on Wednesday night.
Whitecaps captain Russell Teibert has ankle surgery
Vancouver Whitecaps captain Russell Teibert is recovering from surgery on his right ankle. The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to make
Late turnover, Hopkins 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have won three straight to improve to 4-2. They are tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West. The game appeared to be headed toward a tie until Denver’s Montrell Washington muffed JK Scott’s punt at the Broncos 32-yard line. It was recovered by Deane Leonard at the 28.
