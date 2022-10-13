ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Opinion: Money Doesn’t Have to Be a Barrier to College If You Apply for Financial Aid

By Tanya Bulette
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HrGx_0iXe2ClX00
Students entering Mesa College. Courtesy San Diego Community College District

This time of year, high school seniors are busy submitting their college applications with the hope and excitement of getting into their top school. However, for many students, the idea of going to college is limited because they do not have the financial resources or knowledge to pay for the high cost. It shouldn’t be that way, and it doesn’t have to be, because of financial aid available to students.

When the fall semester begins, high school counselors are off and running to schedule students in classes, ensure that they are on track to graduate, and prepare students and families to begin the college and financial aid application process. With the new Assembly Bill 469, school districts, county offices of education, and charter schools are actually required to ensure that a 12th grade student who has not opted out, as specified, completes and submits a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the California Dream Act Application (CADAA).

I’ll admit that when I was a practicing high school counselor, my fear around supporting students and families with the FAFSA/CADAA was high. I didn’t feel I had the knowledge to fully understand how to help, and I was not comfortable asking students personal questions about finances or citizenship status.

It wasn’t until I became a parent and went through the financial aid process with my son that I fully understood why I needed to make sure that the students I served completed this important document. My fears had to be put aside, and I needed to put myself in learning mode with our students and families to better understand how to best support and lead them through this process.

Last year, San Diego County had a FAFSA/CADAA completion rate of 53%, which was 1% below the state average. Our completion rate for foster youth and youth experiencing homelessness was one of the lowest in the state.

We know that this work cannot be asked of school counselors to monitor in isolation; school teams and families must be engaged in the process. Schools that have high FAFSA/CADAA completion rates have created a college-going culture where the entire staff collectively comes together to create a goal, talk about financial aid in their classes, and educate families about the process. It is a school-wide effort.

The financial aid application window opened this month, and we know that support is needed for students, parents, guardians, school counselors, teachers and staff, if we are to increase our school, district and countywide completion rates. At the San Diego County Office of Education, in collaboration with our community partners, we are committed to ensuring equity for all students, and that includes access to a four-year college or university if that is the path a student wants to take.

To ensure equity for all, we have developed resources for our high school and K-8 school counselors because we know that the earlier we begin conversations about college and career, the more prepared our students will be when they get to high school.

It is my hope that in doing this work as a collective unit, we can begin to implement equitable practices across our county around financial aid. We want to ensure that no matter where our students are from or where they choose to attend school, they are all receiving the same services and have the same opportunities to fulfill their post-secondary dreams and goals.

Assembly Bill 469 is a large ask, but it is the right move to make to help all students understand and take advantage of their full options. I encourage all schools to ensure no child is ever discouraged because he or she didn’t know they had options. We can do this — we owe it to our students’ future.

Tanya Bulette is coordinator of K-12 school counseling services for the San Diego County Office of Education.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Ground Broken Near Poway on 10,000-Mile Network to Expand Broadband Access

Work began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide enhanced internet options to everyone in the state. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “We’re starting construction today to get affordable high-speed internet in every California home because livelihoods depend on access to a reliable and fast internet connection.
POWAY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Ranked the ‘Greenest’ City in America Thanks to Renewable Energy

A study released this month ranked San Diego as the greenest city in America, thanks to copious amounts of renewable energy and an overall healthful environment. San Diego was followed by Portland and Honolulu in the ranking by Washington, DC-based WalletHub, a financial information website. The least green of the 100 largest cities in America were three in the Phoenix suburbs: Gilbert, Glendale and Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook

Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy