ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Commanders owner Dan Snyder is 'no longer under any NFL restriction'

While the latest controversy over Dan Snyder continues to dominate the headlines, another important development concerning the embattled Commanders' owner has taken place. The team’s legal representatives stated that Snyder is “no longer under any NFL restriction” with respect to his involvement in its day-to-day operations, per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhavbala of the Washington Post.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

A loss to the Giants? Ravens are latest who can’t believe it

With the Giants leaving the NFL flabbergasted with five wins in their first six games, there are a lot of excuses coming from the opposing locker rooms. With the exception of the Green Bay Packers — whose head coach Matt LeFleur admitted the Giants “kicked our butts” — there isn’t a team that has admitted the Giants really beat them.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win

Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Texans dismiss Jack Easterby

Jack Easterby, the Texans front office executive who had the ear of CEO Cal McNair, is on the way out. Easterby and the Texans are going their separate ways, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. His official title was executive vice president of football operations, but Easterby was widely regarded...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest

The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub

Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Cardinals activate DeAndre Hopkins, release Matt Ammendola

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially back with the Cardinals. Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances came to an end after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and the team announced that Hopkins is back on the 53-man roster Monday. They released kicker Matt Ammendola to make room for Hopkins.
ARIZONA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Dippre flips into the end zone with acrobatic TD for Maryland

C.J. Dippre had a nice catch and run on a touchdown pass from Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa in the first half. He flipped into the end zone for the score. Dippre had a 14-yard TD reception to give the Terps a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. Both Maryland and Indiana are looking to get back on track in Week 7.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens Signing OLB Devon Kennard To Practice Squad

Kennard, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018. However, Detroit elected to cut Kennard in 2020...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Rivera has faced struggles with QB injury, but also evaluation

Ron Rivera will coach his 40th game in Washington this Sunday and, astonishingly, will make his 11th quarterback change at the same time. Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand in last Thursday's win over the Chicago Bears and so for the third time in three seasons Rivera will turn his team over to Taylor Heinicke to run the offense.
WASHINGTON, DC
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Super Bowl Odds 2023: Could the New York Giants and New York Jets Have a Subway Super Bowl?

Who would have thought that the New York Giants and New York Jets would be rising in their 2023 NFL Super Bowl odds as the season nears the end of its second month? The Giants and Jets are playing well enough to wonder whether a subway Super Bowl could be in order. We’re breaking down the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds in the aftermath of Week 6.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards made a run at the end of the last season to make the playoffs after trading for Kristaps Porzingis, but just missed out of the play-in games with a 35-47 record. During the offseason, the Wizards decided to add more offense to the starting lineup by trading for point guard Monte Morris and small forward Will Barton. The trade will allow for more space at the offensive end for Bradley Beal to operate.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy