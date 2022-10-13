ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

DOJ files racial discrimination lawsuit against Bartow County

By jbailey,
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
The Justice Department filed a racial discrimination lawsuit Thursday against Bartow County, alleging that the county fired two Black employees after they filed complaints about racial harassment.

“No one should be forced to labor in an environment where employers condone racial slurs and employees are expected to tolerate them,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement.

The lawsuit states that the county violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it subjected former employee Carlen Loyal to a racially hostile work environment and then retaliated against former employee Bobby Turner. Both men, who are Black, were fired.

Title VII prohibits employers from discriminating on the bases of race, religion and other factors as well as retaliating against employees who complain about workplace discrimination.

“It is also unacceptable for an employer to foster a work environment where employees with the courage to report such abhorrent behavior experience retaliation from supervisors and face termination of their jobs,” Buchanan said. “Our office will vigorously and continuously leverage our resources to address this type of illegal discrimination in the workplace.”

Loyal was employed at the Bartow County Road Department for almost 10 years and his brother-in-law, Turner, was employed in the same department for several years.

In 2019, Loyal complained to his supervisor that a White coworker sent him a text message referring to him as an “n-word.”

Bartow County released a statement concerning the lawsuit on Thursday.

“Bartow County rejects and denies the outrageous allegations of the Department of Justice,” County Administrator Peter Olson said. “(The) Bartow County government does not racially discriminate nor retaliate against its employees.”

The lawsuit states that after reporting that incident to the county’s human resources director, Loyal was called into their office and then subjected to severe racial harassment in front of the person who sent the text message.

“The HR director also demanded to know whether Loyal had informed anyone else of the text message, and Loyal responded that he had informed Turner,” a DOJ release stated. “Just over two weeks later, the county accused Loyal and Turner of misconduct and terminated their employment.”

The lawsuit states that Loyal and Turner, each of whom had been promoted several times, had no prior history of discipline with the county before Loyal complained about the incident.

The men filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The EEOC determined that there was reasonable cause to show that the county violated Title VII. After failing to reach a resolution of the case, the EEOC referred the charges to the Justice Department.

Again, representatives for Bartow County contest statements from the lawsuit.

“The two employees in question were fired for repeatedly falsifying time sheets and claiming overtime hours for work they did not perform, thereby stealing from the county,” Olson said in a statement. “We would take the same action against any other employee and have done do on other occasions. It is sad, but all too common today, that these employees promptly filed racial discrimination as the basis of their termination. We will be contesting this suit vigorously and presenting the facts.”

The lawsuit seeks to require Bartow County to develop and implement policies that would prevent discrimination and retaliation. It also seeks monetary relief for Loyal and Turner to compensate them for damages that they sustained as a result of the alleged discrimination and retaliation.

“No employee should have to endure racial harassment or retaliation in the workplace, especially racial slurs,” Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “Punishing employees for reporting harassment and discrimination to their supervisors is illegal and undermines the basic statutory protections designed to identify and root out racial harassment in workplaces across the country.”

