Mr Red
3d ago
Gallia County has been guilty of this as well. this happens way too much. these are people too. jail is about punishment, not dehumanizing the people.
WSAZ
Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted in a Huntington cold case murder investigation dating back nearly 30 years, the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say. Woody is...
Grand jury indicts man in 1993 Cabell County murder case
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted for murder in connection to a woman’s death nearly 30 years ago. According to a recent indictment, Ricky Louie Woody, 59 is being charged with unlawfully, feloniously, willfully, maliciously, and deliberately slaying, and murdering Melissa Martinez, A.K.A. Lisa Estepp of Cabell County in 1993. He is currently […]
WSAZ
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A drug warrant sweep netted 15 arrests in Wayne County and surrounding areas, Sheriff Rick Thompson said Monday. Thompson said the arrests followed investigations throughout the county by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The sheriff identified the following suspects and their charges:. -...
Man indicted for malicious assault in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted for allegedly assaulting another man in Huntington. According to court documents, a Cabell County grand jury indicted Charles Bolling on a charge of malicious assault in connection to an incident that happened in April 2022 where a man was hospitalized after being attacked wile walking on […]
Intoxicated woman strangles male victim, telling police to get her off of him
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is in jail after she caused bodily injury to a man, telling the police you will have to “pull me off of him.”. Huntington Police say Leslie Alexander, 56, was observed lying on the ground in the front yard next to the victim when they arrived at the home for a domestic dispute. When Alexander saw the police coming, she climbed on top of the male victim, pinned him down to the ground, and told the police to pull her off of him.
thelevisalazer.com
DRUG WARRANT SWEEP IN WAYNE COUNTY, WVA AND MARTIN COUNTY, KY NETS 15 ARRESTS
Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies, WV State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department (KY) to arrest the suspects. Sheriff Thompson stated that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff DrugEnforcement...
Ex-housing manager pleads guilty in $28K fraud scheme
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former housing manager for the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority has pleaded guilty in a federal fraud case. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Pamela McDaniel, 68, of Charleston has pleaded guilty to “alteration of a postal money order.” Court documents say McDaniel admitted to using her position as a housing […]
Man accused of Huntington murder, co-defendant indicted
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of murder was indicted by a grand jury in Cabell County. Orlando Scott, of Huntington, was charged with murder in November of 2021 after Huntington Police say he admitted to shooting 42-year-old Calvin Adudu, also of Huntington. Adudu died as a result of the shooting. Anderson’s co-defendant, Kenneth Griffin, was […]
Jury selection begins in Meigs County murder trial
MEIGS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jury selection is now underway in the trial against a third defendant accused of murdering a man from Meigs County. Keontae Nelson is accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kane Roush. The fatal shooting happened early in the morning of Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 near Roush’s home in […]
Disturbance call results in disorderly conduct arrest
COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Yawkey woman was arrested in Boone County Thursday on various charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Comfort area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation led to...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman Saturday evening. Police say Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings, WV, is accused of shooting his mother-in-law Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42. Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said the shooting happened just...
wklw.com
Fatal Shooting In Logan County
A Logan County, WV, man has been arrested in connection with shooting death of his mother-in-law. Authorities say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball is accused of shooting 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. Vance is said to have been the suspect’s mother-in-law. The shooting happened on Saturday night in Logan County. Ball...
WLWT 5
Accused killer George Wagner blasts interrogators during surprise interview in Montana
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner uttered what could be a prophetic statement when he mistakenly thought his ex-wife might get custody of their son a little more than a year after the 2016 Pike County massacre. "I'm bringing all hell with me," Wagner said. The 31-year-old is on trial...
Boone County man arrested on domestic warrant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man was arrested last month following an investigation into a domestic situation. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 Boone County Deputies investigated a domestic situation in the Costa area. The investigation led...
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WSAZ
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Mingo Co. Sheriff searching for driver captured passing school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a black SUV that was caught on surveillance video passing a stopped school bus. The incident happened Monday morning around 7:30 in the Belo area while a student was about to get on the bus.
One man injured in late-night shooting
The Huntington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 10:16 p.m. Monday night at the 300 block of Buffington Street in Guyandotte.
wymt.com
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
West Virginia man charged with murder in shooting death of mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Logan County, West Virginia on Saturday evening. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens says the shooting happened in the community of Pecks Mill on Huffman Branch Rd. and that deputies were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball, of Stollings, was […]
Man indicted for murder in fatal shooting near Marshall’s campus
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of fatally shooting another man near Marshall University has been indicted by a grand jury in Cabell County. According to court documents, Dominick Dyke, 24, was indicted on a charge of murder in the death of 25-year-old Marcel Henry in April 2022. The incident happened late Tuesday, April […]
