Read full article on original website
Related
cherokeephoenix.org
Historical association dedicates museum that represents Adair County
STILWELL – For more than 10 years the Adair County Historical & Genealogical Association has been working to piece together a museum to represent Adair County. On Oct. 10, ACH&GA staff, volunteers and community people gathered to officially dedicate the museum that is located in the former Kansas City Southern train depot in Stilwell.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation museums welcome fall with special programs and events
TAHLEQUAH – Enjoy your fall favorites and a day of family fun by visiting a Cherokee Nation museum in October and November. Throughout the month of October, fall photo ops, make-and-take-crafts for kids and pumpkin decorating will be offered at both Saline Courthouse Museum in Rose and Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum in Sallisaw.
KRMG In Depth: Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister on energy, education, abortion, and more
TULSA — Switching parties makes for a risky political strategy, especially when one leaves the party that dominates state politics to run for governor. Oklahoma’s sitting State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister, took that risk late in 2021, announcing she would leave the GOP to seek the Democratic nomination for governor.
pryorinfopub.com
Main Street Pryor Getting Attention from Near and Far
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Today the Economic Develop Trust Authority will discuss asking Pryor's City Council to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Pryor Main Street Organization. This MOU was presented by Jennie VanBuskirk LaFave, Executive Director of Pryor Main Street, during last month's EDTA meeting. The MOU is a request to use a percentage of the Main Street Bond to pay for future grant writing conducted by Main Street Pryor.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
publicradiotulsa.org
Overdose deaths rising among teens
Overdoses have been rising, including among children. At a Wednesday interim study focused on adolescent substance abuse, Tulsa social worker Brittne Thompson said the increase in overdoses among kids is being driven by a familiar culprit. “When we look at what has caused most of the overdose deaths within teenagers...
News On 6
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
Washington County sheriffs locate missing woman
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says Mendenhall has been found. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night. According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in […]
Okmulgee police will provide update about 4 missing men
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee Police Department will hold a press conference at noon to provide updated information related to the four missing men in Okmulgee. You can watch the press conference live at noon on FOX23, FOX23.com and the FOX23 News App. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said...
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
Police in Oklahoma found Human Remains While Searching for Four Missing Cyclists
Authorities in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, said Friday that they discovered "multiple objects in the water that appear to be human remains" in the Deep Fork River during a days-long search for four missing cyclists.
BA Police: Schools placed on a lockdown after juvenile was shot at a nearby hotel
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the parking lot of a Homewood Suites near Kenosha and S Garnet. Broken Arrow Police’s Ethan Hutchins confirmed to FOX23 the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Union 8th Grade Center and McAuliffe Elementary were under a 30 minute lockdown due to the shooting, Hutchins said.
US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
4 bodies recovered from Oklahoma river after 4 men were reported missing
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together. Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies...
Crews put out hotspots after industrial fire in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — UPDATE (8 A.M.): All fire crews were cleared from the metal galvanizing plant. Crews are hitting hot spots the morning after a large fire at a metal galvanizing plant in Claremore. Fire crews from Catoosa, Verdigris, Tulsa and Claremore were called to a fire at Valmont-Oklahoma...
Brookside donut shop vandalized
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of dollars have been raised to help a Brookside donut shop that was vandalized. The Donut Hole on East 33rd Street and South Peoria Avenue had their front doors and windows smashed and a register and electronic equipment stolen, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the shop.
TCSO Locates Van Driver Related To Attempted Child Abduction
--- Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was captured on video in Sand Springs last month. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that video captured a van following a school bus on Sept. 30 near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive. Authorities said an...
Comments / 0