Tahlequah, OK

cherokeephoenix.org

Historical association dedicates museum that represents Adair County

STILWELL – For more than 10 years the Adair County Historical & Genealogical Association has been working to piece together a museum to represent Adair County. On Oct. 10, ACH&GA staff, volunteers and community people gathered to officially dedicate the museum that is located in the former Kansas City Southern train depot in Stilwell.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation museums welcome fall with special programs and events

TAHLEQUAH – Enjoy your fall favorites and a day of family fun by visiting a Cherokee Nation museum in October and November. Throughout the month of October, fall photo ops, make-and-take-crafts for kids and pumpkin decorating will be offered at both Saline Courthouse Museum in Rose and Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum in Sallisaw.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Main Street Pryor Getting Attention from Near and Far

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Today the Economic Develop Trust Authority will discuss asking Pryor's City Council to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Pryor Main Street Organization. This MOU was presented by Jennie VanBuskirk LaFave, Executive Director of Pryor Main Street, during last month's EDTA meeting. The MOU is a request to use a percentage of the Main Street Bond to pay for future grant writing conducted by Main Street Pryor.
PRYOR, OK
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
TULSA, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Overdose deaths rising among teens

Overdoses have been rising, including among children. At a Wednesday interim study focused on adolescent substance abuse, Tulsa social worker Brittne Thompson said the increase in overdoses among kids is being driven by a familiar culprit. “When we look at what has caused most of the overdose deaths within teenagers...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to ward off those pesky armadillos

TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
TULSA, OK
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

BA Police: Schools placed on a lockdown after juvenile was shot at a nearby hotel

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the parking lot of a Homewood Suites near Kenosha and S Garnet. Broken Arrow Police’s Ethan Hutchins confirmed to FOX23 the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Union 8th Grade Center and McAuliffe Elementary were under a 30 minute lockdown due to the shooting, Hutchins said.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Brookside donut shop vandalized

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of dollars have been raised to help a Brookside donut shop that was vandalized. The Donut Hole on East 33rd Street and South Peoria Avenue had their front doors and windows smashed and a register and electronic equipment stolen, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the shop.
TULSA, OK

