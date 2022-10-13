Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Suspect in custody after standoff, officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City Police are in a standoff with an armed suspect inside a home after an officer-involved shooting near Southwest 45th Street and Agnew Avenue. Officers say no one else is inside the home. Police say it started as a drive by shooting around 2:00 a.m.
Stabbing leads to officer involved fatal shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead on Sunday afternoon. Police say a fight between two men in Southwest Oklahoma City lead to a stabbing, that then lead to the fatal shooting. OKCPD responded to a disturbance call near SW 25th and Blackwelder. "Prior to...
Knife-wielding suspect shot dead by police in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting involving an officer in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday. Officials say police responded to a disturbance near S Blackwelder Ave & SW 25th St. Reports say officers asked a knife-wielding suspect to lower his weapon, but were unsuccessful. The suspect...
Oklahoma City police release more details on officer-involved shooting that left man dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on Monday about an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Sunday. Police said officers responded to a disturbance at 1316 SW 25th Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. "Responding officers were confronted by a man (Sergio Gruver) in...
Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probing officer-involved shooting in Anadarko
ANADARKO, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving members of the Anadarko Police Department. OSBI said the officer-involved shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday. An Anadarko police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle at 4th and Louisiana in...
1 killed in Yukon blaze, fire crews responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire that left one person dead in Yukon on Sunday. Officials say the fire occurred in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street. Reports say one person was killed in the blaze. This is a developing story.
Residents 'Toss it for Tammy' at fundraiser in Del City
DEL CITY (KOKH) - The Del City Fire Department held a cornhole tournament for a good cause on Saturday. The money raised will go to one of the firefighter's wife who is battling cancer, and a family in need during Christmas Time. The department has already dealt with the loss...
Stonecloud Brewing Company teams up with OKC Mayor Holt to launch new Double IPA Beer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced on Monday that Stonecloud Brewing Company is launching a new Mayoral Double IPA beer. Stonecloud Brewing Company teamed up with Holt to launch its double IPA beer, "HOLT MY BEER," which will be available to the public on Wednesday. All proceeds from the beer will directly benefit Patrons of the OKC Animal Shelter.
Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival
YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
Experts celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention week with fire safety tips
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — October 9th - 15th is Fire Prevention week, and this year marked its 100th anniversary. Fox 25 spoke with fire prevention experts about what people should look out for to ensure their home is not a hazard. This year's fire prevention theme is fire won't...
Water being drawn from Lake Canton to help combat decreasing water levels at Lake Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials with the Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to draw water from Lake Canton on Monday. City officials said the water is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, the primary water source for Oklahoma City.
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
