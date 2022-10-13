ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Knife-wielding suspect shot dead by police in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting involving an officer in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday. Officials say police responded to a disturbance near S Blackwelder Ave & SW 25th St. Reports say officers asked a knife-wielding suspect to lower his weapon, but were unsuccessful. The suspect...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

1 killed in Yukon blaze, fire crews responding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire that left one person dead in Yukon on Sunday. Officials say the fire occurred in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street. Reports say one person was killed in the blaze. This is a developing story.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Residents 'Toss it for Tammy' at fundraiser in Del City

DEL CITY (KOKH) - The Del City Fire Department held a cornhole tournament for a good cause on Saturday. The money raised will go to one of the firefighter's wife who is battling cancer, and a family in need during Christmas Time. The department has already dealt with the loss...
DEL CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Stonecloud Brewing Company teams up with OKC Mayor Holt to launch new Double IPA Beer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced on Monday that Stonecloud Brewing Company is launching a new Mayoral Double IPA beer. Stonecloud Brewing Company teamed up with Holt to launch its double IPA beer, "HOLT MY BEER," which will be available to the public on Wednesday. All proceeds from the beer will directly benefit Patrons of the OKC Animal Shelter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival

YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

